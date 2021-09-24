Federal Policy Committee seeks members for working groups

Over the summer the party’s Federal Policy Committee has been thinking hard about our programme of future policy development, with a firm eye on attracting voters to support us, and the FPC has now approved the creation of three policy working groups. One will look at affordable housing, sustainable communities and development. A second will focus on social care and disability and the third on early years education and childcare in England.

The FPC is seeking applications from members to join the groups. You should apply by 5 October.

The prime role of all three groups will be to develop policies which communicate our core values such as liberty, equality and community in a way which helps to get as many Liberal Democrats elected, locally and nationally, to help remove from power this failing Conservative government.

Our first group will develop proposals for homes and planning in England. Building on the motion agreed at Conference this last weekend, it will look at how we can deliver affordable and sustainable homes, promote sustainable communities and economic development and empower local people to have control over development. You can apply at https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/J4AiMwhI

A second group will look at how to fund and deliver social care in England, responding to the government’s recent proposals and the Health and Care Levy. It will also think about policies to help people with disabilities live the lives they want to lead. Since a large part of this question is about how to fund provision, it will be important to have people who have experience and skills to bring to the major financial questions here as well as of those with experience of social care. You can apply for this group at https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/j2PZjoaE

A third group will look at early years education and childcare in England, up to age 7. It will specifically look at how we can deliver on our childcare pledges from the 2019 Manifesto. It will also consider wider issues related to the early years of a child’s life from ages 0-7, including nursery and primary education, mental health, SEND children and parental leave. Applications for this group can be made at https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/DDl9puaz

As with all our groups our aim is for the major Liberal Democrat points of view to be represented to enable full discussion leading to proposals to FPC, which will review and consider them before submitting proposals to Conference.

If you think you have useful contributions to make to these discussions, please do apply to be part of these groups.

This is the first tranche of our next programme of work and a small number of other groups are likely to follow, especially a planned group to develop proposals for “A Fairer Society”.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee