Why our new policy on extending the £20 Universal Credit to the legacy benefits is important

On Sunday morning Conference agreed to not only make the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift permanent but to also extend it to the legacy benefits, such as Employment and Support Allowance and Jobseekers Allowance.

When the £20 uplift for Universal Credit was introduced it was stated that about half of claimants were on Universal Credit and half still on the legacy benefits. It will cost about the same to extend this uplift to those on the legacy benefits as it did to implement for those on Universal Credit. Most of these people on legacy benefits then are still on them now. There are many good reasons for people to wish to stay on them rather than transferring to Universal Credit.

I expect most people on the legacy benefits would like to remain on them because of the well-known issues there are with Universal Credit. For example the more than five-week waiting time before the benefit arrives and that all communication about should be carried out on the internet. Lots of people have to an advance before their first Universal Credit payment arrives and they will therefore owe money to the government which has to be paid back. This means that they then receive a reduced amount of Universal Credit because of having to pay back the advance. It is difficult to live on the full amount of Universal Credit but it is impossible to live on, once it has been reduced by the amount that the DWP demand has to be paid back. If they are one of the 1.5 million households with no internet connection and they moved to Universal Credit they may also have great difficulty in communicating with the Work and Pensions Department because all communication about this benefit should be done online.

Our policy on this is more radical than the Labour Party and it is now fair because we will treat those receiving the legacy benefits in the same way as those on Universal Credit.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.