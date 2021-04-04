Hartlepool Lib Dems select Andy Hagon for by-election

Andy Hagon will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the forthcoming Hartlepool by-election.

Andy, a teacher who stood in the seat in 2017 and 2019, said that he was honoured to be standing for Hartlepool again:

He said:

I’m honoured to be standing in Hartlepool again. I’m married with two children, a teacher and passionate about helping young people. I’m also a Hartlepool homeowner and Council Tax payer like you, and want the very best for our town. I grew up on the Owton Manor estate, and even though times were often hard, I always felt positive about the future – I had a loving family and some great teachers supporting me.

