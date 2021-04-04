Hartlepool Lib Dems select Andy Hagon for by-election

Andy Hagon will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the forthcoming Hartlepool by-election.
Andy, a teacher who stood in the seat in 2017 and 2019, said that he was honoured to be standing for Hartlepool again:
He said:
I’m honoured to be standing in Hartlepool again. I’m married with two children, a teacher and passionate about helping young people. I’m also a Hartlepool homeowner and Council Tax payer like you, and want the very best for our town.
I grew up on the Owton Manor estate, and even though times were often hard, I always felt positive about the future – I had a loving family and some great teachers supporting me.
Good luck
Unequivocally pro-Brexit parties gained more than 50% at the last election. It will be of interest to see how they fare this time.
With Labour equivocally pro-Brexit and Johnson’s Tories unequivocally pro-Brexit, we have an opportunity to spell out how the North-East is harmed by Brexit. With no expectation to win, we can use the by-election to rally Brexisceptics. In a polarised Lab/Con campaign, reclaiming our deposit will be an achievement.
It’ll be interesting to see how much progress the party has made in the last seventeen years since we nearly won the seat in a byelection back in July 2004 (with 34.5%)…….. not long before the publication of a certain Orange Book.
@David Raw
I think we all know that the story of the last 17 years has been one of the Liberal Democrats advancing to the point of being able to choose between joining the Conservatives or joining an anti-Conservative alliance, choosing the former, and being punished for that choice ever since.