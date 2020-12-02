Have the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic well?

It’s a difficult question, and the Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge for governments worldwide. The fact is that, while the government has done well in terms of an initial lockdown, there have been serious failings. It will be interesting to read the review when it’s published.
Firstly, the government, with SAGE’s advice, took the position that they did not want to lockdown too early as people may not accept it. This was obviously an error as thousands of lives could have been saved by locking down a week earlier. Later in the year, the government has again delayed a lockdown, going against the advice of SAGE who called for a short, sharp circuit breaker. I assume that they wanted to prove to their supporters that it was entirely necessary, but, again, it will have led to unnecessary deaths.
Secondly, the track and trace system has been a bit of a disaster. It took a long time to get it up and running, large sums was spent in the beginning hiring personnel who were, then, not used, and people still needed to travel for up to an hour to reach a testing centre.
Now, we are going into a tier system which is again flawed. The government has chosen to use counties as a system to determine which tier levels apply to a county and this has caused issues; particularly for towns which straddle two counties. Hopefully, Tunbridge Wells will be the benefit of more generous funding support should we remain in Tier 3 as we are clearly not in a high-risk area. In fact, there is data to suggest that the rates between East Sussex and Kent in the border town are quite similar.
Further, it seems that the government have, once again, allowed their friends and supporters to profit from PPE contracts to an incredible degree with enormous contracts going to companies hastily set up and at least one an offshore company awarded a contract of £122 million. There are also significant and baffling gaps in government support for people, and the increase in unemployment is likely to see an estimated 1 million people applying for universal credit to survive after the latest lockdown and tier system restrictions end. We haven’t seen people living on allowances like this since the late ’90s.
All in all, I think that this pandemic could have been handled better – a lot better.
* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats
No they have not handled it well. Bojo gets ratty every time Sir Keir needles him. A shame that our leader is silent at this time of called for leadership.
Has the government handled the pandemic well? Who really knows? What it does expose is how many incompetent people still seem capable of climbing the greasy pole. We used to laugh at ‘failing Grayling’, whose performances in different rôles used to be the benchmark in this particular competition. Now I ‘m not so sure whether we now need to recalibrate our judgements.
Rather than assessing how we or other nations performed, I would rather get to the bottom of how we got to this place. Let’s start with the reaction to ‘pneumonia like symptoms’ in Wuhan Province around a year ago and whether a Chinese cover up actually did take place. Also, have they reopened those ‘wet markets’? If so, don’t we ever learn lessons?
Ultimately those countries that sought to stop transmission with hard initial restrictions have now been more or less back to normal for months, and have enjoyed more freedom, a stronger economy and better mental health as a result.
The UK (and some others) sought always to balance the health question against the economy, freedom, etc, and as a result scored worse on all counts.
Mill’s harm principle is clear that restrictions to prevent harm to others are acceptable, and there is no need to feel conflicted about restrictions, especially when they lead more freedom in the long run.
We are probably too late to usefully change tack now, and we are likely to be riding a wave of very high rates of infection and death until the vaccines have effect.
My concerns with a vaccine, is how often does it need to be given? Side effects not understood at present. How will it protect, or stop transmission?
The many lost businesses, I find that heart breaking.
The figures of those who died at home, not necessarily from Covid.
The testing by one of the so called tests, called into question in Portugal.
I’ve read online of the heavy fines and attitude of law enforcement.
The attitude of Johnson, Hancock and Gove, I will most certainly not vote for them in the future. Single minded without question.
Sadly, the mental health of both children and adults. It’s a broken society that has been the price paid for so many wrongs.
The attitude, things will return to normal with a vaccine, far from the truth.