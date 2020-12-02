Have the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic well?

It’s a difficult question, and the Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge for governments worldwide. The fact is that, while the government has done well in terms of an initial lockdown, there have been serious failings. It will be interesting to read the review when it’s published.

Firstly, the government, with SAGE’s advice, took the position that they did not want to lockdown too early as people may not accept it. This was obviously an error as thousands of lives could have been saved by locking down a week earlier. Later in the year, the government has again delayed a lockdown, going against the advice of SAGE who called for a short, sharp circuit breaker. I assume that they wanted to prove to their supporters that it was entirely necessary, but, again, it will have led to unnecessary deaths.

Secondly, the track and trace system has been a bit of a disaster. It took a long time to get it up and running, large sums was spent in the beginning hiring personnel who were, then, not used, and people still needed to travel for up to an hour to reach a testing centre.

Now, we are going into a tier system which is again flawed. The government has chosen to use counties as a system to determine which tier levels apply to a county and this has caused issues; particularly for towns which straddle two counties. Hopefully, Tunbridge Wells will be the benefit of more generous funding support should we remain in Tier 3 as we are clearly not in a high-risk area. In fact, there is data to suggest that the rates between East Sussex and Kent in the border town are quite similar.

Further, it seems that the government have, once again, allowed their friends and supporters to profit from PPE contracts to an incredible degree with enormous contracts going to companies hastily set up and at least one an offshore company awarded a contract of £122 million. There are also significant and baffling gaps in government support for people, and the increase in unemployment is likely to see an estimated 1 million people applying for universal credit to survive after the latest lockdown and tier system restrictions end. We haven’t seen people living on allowances like this since the late ’90s.

All in all, I think that this pandemic could have been handled better – a lot better.

* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats