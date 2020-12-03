Do we need GCSEs?

Embed from Getty Images

While all the attention was on students who were due to take their A Levels or GCSEs last summer, I was more concerned about those who will be taking their GCSEs in 2021. They are younger than A Level students, and most have not yet fully developed the skills of self-directed study, so still need a high level of teacher input and support.

The two years leading up to their exams next year will have been seriously disrupted. In Year 10 they were learning at home from March to July, and we are all aware of the huge disparities that produced, exacerbating existing disadvantages. In their current Year 11 they have just spent a strange term during which many will have had to quarantine at least once.

It seems headteachers have welcomed the arrangements that the Government has just announced for next summer’s GCSE exams. Students who miss their exams because they are self-isolating will be able to take backup exams in July or will be given teacher assessments. Hopefully, with a vaccine imminent, this will only affect a small number.

Of more significance is the news that the grading will be more generous, and that students will get advance knowledge of some of the topics that will be examined. This will help to compensate for the inevitable reduction in coverage of the syllabus by this cohort.

But this does make me wonder, not for the first time, why we have GCSE exams at all. The UK is the only country in Europe that still has formal public exams at 16. Of course, it made sense when the majority of young people left school at 16, as the results helped them find a pathway into work or into the next stage of education. However, today, between the ages of 16 and 18, all young people have to be in education or work-based training.

Some might argue that 16 marks the end of a general education and from then on young people embark on more narrowly defined areas of study or skill, so some kind of assessment is needed in order to identify a student’s ability and aptitudes. But is the whole edifice of GCSEs really necessary to achieve that?

I would argue that our current A Level offering funnels students into narrow specialisms too early and that most would benefit from a broader programme of study up to 18. Young people can expect to change career direction more than once in their adult life; when they start out they all need a good range of academic and technical skills combined with flexibility and learning skills, rather than specific subject knowledge.

The debate over education for 14 to 19 year olds has been running for many years. Various attempts, such as the Tomlinson Report, have been made to introduce new frameworks for qualifications, but the formal structure of exams at 16 still persists.

Let’s use the post-Covid reboot as an opportunity to reconsider what we are offering our young people. Let’s start by scrapping GCSEs and by planning a more inclusive and holistic approach to education for 14 to 19 year olds.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.