Do we need GCSEs?

While all the attention was on students who were due to take their A Levels or GCSEs last summer, I was more concerned about those who will be taking their GCSEs in 2021. They are younger than A Level students, and most have not yet fully developed the skills of self-directed study, so still need a high level of teacher input and support.
The two years leading up to their exams next year will have been seriously disrupted. In Year 10 they were learning at home from March to July, and we are all aware of the huge disparities that produced, exacerbating existing disadvantages. In their current Year 11 they have just spent a strange term during which many will have had to quarantine at least once.
It seems headteachers have welcomed the arrangements that the Government has just announced for next summer’s GCSE exams. Students who miss their exams because they are self-isolating will be able to take backup exams in July or will be given teacher assessments. Hopefully, with a vaccine imminent, this will only affect a small number.
Of more significance is the news that the grading will be more generous, and that students will get advance knowledge of some of the topics that will be examined. This will help to compensate for the inevitable reduction in coverage of the syllabus by this cohort.
But this does make me wonder, not for the first time, why we have GCSE exams at all. The UK is the only country in Europe that still has formal public exams at 16. Of course, it made sense when the majority of young people left school at 16, as the results helped them find a pathway into work or into the next stage of education. However, today, between the ages of 16 and 18, all young people have to be in education or work-based training.
Some might argue that 16 marks the end of a general education and from then on young people embark on more narrowly defined areas of study or skill, so some kind of assessment is needed in order to identify a student’s ability and aptitudes. But is the whole edifice of GCSEs really necessary to achieve that?
I would argue that our current A Level offering funnels students into narrow specialisms too early and that most would benefit from a broader programme of study up to 18. Young people can expect to change career direction more than once in their adult life; when they start out they all need a good range of academic and technical skills combined with flexibility and learning skills, rather than specific subject knowledge.
The debate over education for 14 to 19 year olds has been running for many years. Various attempts, such as the Tomlinson Report, have been made to introduce new frameworks for qualifications, but the formal structure of exams at 16 still persists.
Let’s use the post-Covid reboot as an opportunity to reconsider what we are offering our young people. Let’s start by scrapping GCSEs and by planning a more inclusive and holistic approach to education for 14 to 19 year olds.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.
Hear, hear!
One of my (many) disappointments in the Coalition years was the way that funnelling was made even worse by the A-level reforms.
No we don’t! What we need is for the government – any government – to retrieve the 2003 Tomlinson Report on 14 to 19 education, from the shelf to which it was confined by the Blair government that commissioned it in the first place, dust it off and start using it as a blueprint to reform education, both academic and vocation, in this vital period of young people’s lives. Why try to reinvent the wheel?
I do worry when grand sounding statements are made in an article which instinctively don’t seem to accord with reality. In this article we have the following:
“The UK is the only country in Europe that still has formal public exams at 16,” – not at all sure. There are lots of qualifications across Europe for 16 year olds’ so what is meant by the expression ‘formal public exams’?
“However, today, between the ages of 16 and 18, all young people have to be in education or work-based training.” I don’t know where idea comes from. Currently Wales claims 89% of 16-117 year olds in employment, education or training and England 88%. So where are the other 12%?
I must admit the aversion in our country by so many on the left to examinations (both of pupils and teachers) seems to go beyond a phobia. Today I heard people saying Ofsted inspections should not go ahead even in May because children could be carriers and that exams should not go ahead in June again because of Covid. Indeed results should be made easier because youngsters should not be disadvantaged because their education has been disrupted. It’s almost as if what matters is not the education a child has received, but what it says on a certificate.
However in South Korea, the national exams are going ahead today after a two week delay. Of course Korea has a much lower incidence of Covid.
But I wonder if their lower incidence is because they were better prepared because they take education so much more seriously?
@David Evans.
There are all sorts of qualifications around Europe, but can you point me to another European country where virtually all children are expected to take a major set of external exams at 16?
I should have been more precise about the differences between the four nations in the UK in terms of what they may or may not do between 16 and 18. What I wrote applies to England. See https://www.gov.uk/know-when-you-can-leave-school
And, by the way, my ‘grand sounding statement’ was born of a lifetime teaching in secondary schools and FE.