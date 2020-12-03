Sanctions on Hong Kong human rights abusers work – we must press the Government to use them

Embed from Getty Images

2020 has a been a difficult year for people around the world. In Hong Kong, however, the situation has been dangerous for political reasons as much as public health ones. 18 months since demonstrations started against a potential extradition arrangement with China, protests have turned into a struggle for the city’s soul. Hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers have taken to the streets, standing against the looming erosion of their freedoms.

Protestors in Hong Kong are fighting for exactly the liberal values that we hold dear in our party – democracy, freedom and internationalism – values which the encroaching illiberal regime in Beijing does not care for.

The state’s retaliation against these protests has been shocking and brutal. As a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong I have heard firsthand evidence of the police’s brutality. They have committed a plethora of human rights abuses, infiltrated hospitals and launched targeted harassment campaigns against anyone connected to the pro-democracy movement.

In July, a further blow was dealt with the introduction of the National Security Laws. The new legislation broadly criminalise acts such as “sedition” or “collusion with a foreign power”. This can be applied to any act which could be perceived as criticising the Hong Kong government, by any individual, anywhere in the world. I could be prosecuted for writing this article. Perhaps you could be prosecuted for reading it! Either way, the maximum penalty under this law is life in prison.

This already sounds like enough of a dystopian nightmare and yet things have already gone further downhill in recent months. In a farcical act, Beijing removed four Hong Kong lawmakers from the city’s legislative council for the crime of being “unpatriotic”. This escalating aggression should concern anyone who believes in freedom and liberal democracy.

In response, individuals, organisations and states have rallied to support Hong Kong’s citizens. Positive steps have already been made, with an increasing list of countries revoking extradition agreements with Hong Kong, applying sanctions to those responsible for human rights abuses and ensuring that Hongkongers who are able to flee can access visas and citizenship elsewhere.

More needs to be done. Many countries have threatened sanctions but have yet to apply them. The UK implemented mechanisms for Magnitsky-style sanctions earlier this year but ministers have been slow to make use of them. With Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam admitting in recent days that she keeps her salary in piles of cash out of fear of the impact of sanctions, it has never been clearer that these measures can apply pressure on human rights abusers. If our government claims to value democracy they should have no reason to hesitate.

Support for action is growing. On Monday, 7th December, Young Liberals are co-hosting a webinar on Hong Kong. Our Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran MP, Callum Robertson, Co-Chair of Young Liberals, myself and a representative from the grassroots organisation Stand with Hong Kong will be discussing how Liberal Democrats can show support and build momentum for positive change.

It is only when we work together in this way that we can be a force for good. Hongkongers have been standing alone against this threat for far too long. We must show them they are not alone, before it is too late.

* Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland and Liberal Democrat Chief Whip.