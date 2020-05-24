Caron Lindsay

Hay Festival provides food for thought for so many more people

By | Sun 24th May 2020 - 8:55 am

 

 

The beautiful Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye is in the constituency of Brecon and Radnorshire. Jane Dodds, the Welsh Lib Dem leader lives there and every year they hold a book festival.

This year the pandemic has inspired them to take the festival online and make it available to people for free. Most things are now fully booked, but I managed to register for about 9 events.

So far I’ve seen one of the pioneers of the feminist movement, Gloria Steinem discuss gender inequality with Everyday Sexism founder Laura Bates.

Yesterday evening, the BBC’s Jon Sopel described the surreality of Donald Trump’s White House. Remember when it came out that Donald Trump had had a very sweary response to the appointment fo Robert Mueller? Sopel described the tortuous discussions at the BBC about whether he could use the word. He did in the end, and his story was better for it.

He talked about how for all Trump’s shortcomings, he understands his base and what he needs to do to keep them on board. There are lessons for us all in that, as we see our government adopt the same brazen tactics.

A night out at the Trump hotel i Washington ended up with Sopel and his wife gawping at Trump and his wife Melania, after he became President, who were having dinner in the same restaurant.

This evening, I listened to author Elif Shafak talk about her vision for a new, more egalitarian world after the pandemic. As part of a series of lectures, she talked about the importance of knowledge, wisdom and empathy and the role of storytelling in bringing people together.

We can’t, she said, just go back to normal.

I am seeing Miriam Gonzalez Durantez tonight, more Elif Shafak, this time with Philippe Sands and Stephen Fry today.

You can see some previous years’ talks on the Hay Player which, at a tenner is exceptionally good value.

I would never normally get to the Hay Festival as it’s too far away, but I hope that they continue with this digital element.

Our Conference will be very different this year as it takes place online. It can’t properly replace the dynamic of a physical conference but we won’t be able to go back to the old way of doing things. We’ll have to move forward and become more inclusive in our internal democracy.

There’s talk in Edinburgh of the Festivals getting more of a link with local communities once this is all over. The idea of Edinburgh with no festival in August is unthinkable. The impact on the local economy will be massive and we’ll need to have a think about supporting those businesses all over the country who depend on a tourism industry that just won’t happen this year.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 24th May - 10:14am
    @Glenn 'everything you touch and every time you breath there will be one virus or another.' Well yes, but this is a new virus, so...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 24th May - 10:11am
    @ Glenn Some people are more responsible than that. Durham Miners Gala - CANCELLED - This is Durhamwww.thisisdurham.com › whats-on › durham-miners-g... The annual Durham...
  • User AvatarGlenn 24th May - 10:04am
    Cummings and Ferguson don't really believe in the great lockdown. They're laughing at you. That is why they ignore their own suggestions. There are probably...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 24th May - 10:03am
    See also : Pneumoconiosis - Washington, Co. Durham www.raggyspelk.co.uk › selections10 › pneumoconiosis In some cases, the inflammation is severe enough to cause scar tissue...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 24th May - 10:02am
    It's a very sensible decision. Daisy's career so far could be viewed as conscientiously gaining all the experience and knowledge needed to become a successful...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 24th May - 9:59am
    So it's admitted Cummings drove a return trip to Durham once, and is accused of doing it twice. Given it's admitted that his wife had...