Ed Davey’s media blitz calling for Cummings to go

I have a friend who is not well. She had to spend lockdown away from her husband, who was working, being cared for by her parents.
She didn’t see her husband until restrictions were lifted, even though he was round the corner.
Another friend lost her husband. She’s had people at the end of a phone or video call, but not with her to help and hold her. We may all have watched the livestream of the funeral but we couldn’t be there to support her and pay tribute to her husband.
We’ll all know people who have made extraordinary sacrifices to keep to the rules, because it was the right thing to do.
Yet the person who helped write those rules pretty egregiously flouted them. And not only is he not sorry. He’s had a stream of government ministers backing him up. Straight out of the Trump playbook. If you’ve done something awful, just brazen it out.
The people who grabbed power by persuading people that anyone acting in their interest was some sort of elitist are now treating the same people with utter contempt.
Ed Davey has never been off the telly today, telling all the news outlets that Cummings should go and if he hasn’t gone by the morning then Boris Johnson would have to answer why.
Here he is doing various interviews as the story unfolded:
Acting Lib Dem leader Sir @EdwardJDavey says if allegations are true that the PM's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules "he should either resign or the prime minister should sack him".
More on this story here: https://t.co/TbwPUS1QuD pic.twitter.com/ND0HcGQiLS
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 23, 2020
https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1264115077633933312?s=20
#lockdown is in danger of unravelling if #Cummings isn’t gone within days @LibDems acting leader @EdwardJDavey tells me: https://t.co/DO4C0ICW6v
— Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) May 23, 2020
"I don't know know what No 10 is playing at but I'm afraid they've been found out it looks like to me."
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told LBC he believes the government "covered up" Dominic Cummings' lockdown breach. https://t.co/c1JWd5jrQz
— LBC (@LBC) May 23, 2020
It is not easy being ill and having to look after your child. But everyone else just gets on with it. Especially if they have or have been exposed to a dangerous virus that could kill people. Are we seriously expected to believe that they put nobody at risk with their trip to Durham. As a friend of mine pointed out, their bladders must have been pretty robust if they made it from London to Durham without going to the toilet. Did they stop at a services and potentially put people at risk?
Even if the government succeeds in its plan to brazen this one out, it’s vital that the opposition gets this all on the record and doesn’t just stand back and let it happen. One of these days the Conservatives will have to be accountable. That time may not be now, but it will come.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Being (by now) a complete cynic, I wonder what we are not seeing/hearing because we are being distracted by the Cummings furore.
This is disgraceful arrogant behaviour and he has to go.
Families up and down the country have been asked over and over again to abide by the rules and reminded of our responsibilities to save lives and protect the NHS.
We have all sacrificed time with loved ones and the support of our nearest and dearest in our darkest times and to think that this idiot who thinks that the rules do not apply to him is sickening.
My Sister in law who was a Surgical Technician was moved to help with Corona Patients in ICU and has come down with Coronavirus herself, my brother and Nephew are also now infected, my Brother and nephew seem to be quite mild at the moment but my sister in law is up and down all over the place.
It really sickens me when there are people putting themselves in danger on the front line with this virus treating really sick people, The Government sets out rules for us all to obey to help protect others from infection, save lives and protect the NHS and yet there are so many in Government and it’s advisors who thinks the rules do not apply to them and think they can rewrite the rules after the event.
He needs to go now, he is not going to do the honourable thing and resign and Boris needs to get a handle on this and do the right thing and sack him, you can’t ask the people to make the sacrifices that they have made, only to throw it back in their faces with behaviour like this.
In the scheme of things this is a sideshow; but, and it’s a big BUT, the government’s failing at handling this pandemic hasn’t really dented Johnson’s approval rating…
However, in a nation obsessed by ‘personality tittle tattle’ this incident may have more effect on the government, and Johnson in particular, than the debacle over care homes and the rising death toll..
Sadly a read of the tabloids, and the comments, shows this to be true…
I’m pleased to hear Ed Davey press this business.
It looks increasingly likely Cummings will have to go. The Observer website reports tonight he was seen on a SECOND visit to Durham – a week after returning from his first. He was seen walking through Houghall bluebell woods in the grounds of the East Durham College two miles south of Durham City on Sunday 19 April. Significantly, it’s the lead story on the Telegraph website as well.
The old Houghall Colliery used to be there. It’s especially meaningful to me on a family basis. Great Granddad was a collier there. He died aged 27 from miners lung.
Today the pits are gone, but I still have family there. County Durham has been, and still is, hard hit by the virus. Durham University Teaching Hospital has been heroic. Last year they looked after my 93 year old father-in-law with huge kindness care and skill and they’re very much in my thoughts.
Thanks for sharing that, David. It reminds us that people having to work in very unhealthy places is nothing new. Just that nowadays we don’t think it should be happening.
@ Matt. So very sorry to hear this, Matt, and I know you have other things to cope with as well.