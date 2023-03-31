Mary Reid

Helen Morgan in good form on Question Time

By | Fri 31st March 2023 - 2:44 pm

Helen Morgan appeared on Question Time last night – and she was in battling form.

She addressed the first question, on proposals to house migrants in ex-military accommodation and on ships, and said that the way we treat migrants at the moment is  inhumane and shameful.

The next question was on climate change and net zero targets. She pointed out that we did make progress when we had  a Lib Dem Energy Secretary, and we quadrupled the energy output from renewables, but that things had gone downhill since then.

Here she is on the housing shortage …

And here on anti-social behaviour:

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    @ Leek Liberal. In answer to your question, it’s over 103 years since the former Liberal Prime Minister, H.H. Asquith, (M.P. for a Scottish constituency at t...
  • Leekliberal
    Excuse my ignorance but have the Scottish Lib Dems recognised the justice of the SNP case for a further independence referendum after their years of overwhelmin...
  • William Wallace
    I have never read so much badly-drafted and ill-thought-through bills reaching the Lords in 26 years there. Departments have not sorted out their different int...
  • Richard Denton-White
    9% doesn't read well ! Never mind the intricate patterns outcomes of STV elections- the important thing is how to enlighten the electorate of the mechanics and ...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Which policies do we have which matter most to voters and which attract strong attention? Do we have a policy on the 25-30% of children who permanently lack ...