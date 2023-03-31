Helen Morgan in good form on Question Time

Helen Morgan appeared on Question Time last night – and she was in battling form.

She addressed the first question, on proposals to house migrants in ex-military accommodation and on ships, and said that the way we treat migrants at the moment is inhumane and shameful.

The next question was on climate change and net zero targets. She pointed out that we did make progress when we had a Lib Dem Energy Secretary, and we quadrupled the energy output from renewables, but that things had gone downhill since then.

Here she is on the housing shortage …

"The government have promised renters reform, they haven't delivered it, we need to see that we need to see it now but I think most importantly we need to see a proper investment in social housing."@HelenMorganMP #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SUB5PMGRcJ — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 30, 2023

And here on anti-social behaviour:

"Antisocial behaviour ruins people's lives when they feel unsafe to go out. People will tell you they haven't seen an officer they can't be bothered to report a crime because no one turns up." @HelenMorganMP, #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/awKn5fzKGj — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 30, 2023

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.