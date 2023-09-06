Helen Morgan MP writes: It’s Liberal Democrats who build homes

Taking on the housing brief for the Liberal Democrats has been a huge privilege. One of the biggest challenges my constituents face is the lack of affordable housing; nearly a third of my casework is about unsuitable, temporary or downright dangerous housing, and my colleagues report the same. Our government lacks ambition on housing, it has repeatedly taken the easy road, failing to tackle the crisis facing millions across the country.

At the moment we’re facing a cost of living crisis making both renters and mortgage holders deeply worried about staying in their homes, a Levelling Up Bill that has been amended beyond recognition because the Government is too weak to face down its rebels, and yet another broken promise to make life better for renters by banning no-fault evictions.

I have worked hard to champion Liberal Democrat values by amending the Levelling Up Bill to review the broken Business Rates System, to ensure that new homes are built to a decent standard so bills and emissions are low, and for local authorities to be able to set tougher standards for new homes than national ones. Yet the Tories have blocked us every step of the way.

The proliferation of second homes and holiday lets is also harming holiday destinations, from London to York, and the Lake District to Cornwall. Local people are being priced out of the market and in rural areas communities are dying, local services like schools or GP surgeries are becoming unviable, and local shops and pubs are closing. Once again the Conservatives have failed to protect communities, instead protecting the right of people to buy second homes unchecked.

In my constituency, I have stood up for residents of new build properties against dodgy developers who have broken their promises. One developer didn’t build a sewage system leaving new homeowners with an extortionate bill to remedy the situation through no fault of their own. I have repeatedly called for the end to “fleecehold”, where management companies increase fees extortionately when managing communal areas in new developments.

With all this in mind, I am delighted to be bringing forward the paper “Tackling the Housing Crisis” to this Autumn conference. This paper wants to build homes urgently, it gives significantly more powers to local authorities to build the homes we need and also to hold developers accountable when they don’t build. We will deliver smaller homes for those who want to get their first home or downsize rather than the executive mansions developers make the most profit on.

It will give local authorities binding local targets to build homes, that are independently-assessed to ensure that councils cannot avoid their responsibilities, alongside a national target for social homes – the homes we desperately need and that the government can actually build. My constituents are desperate for new homes, particularly social homes and I’m delighted for the Liberal Democrats to be advocating for them.

Importantly we will take the community with us, reducing one of the biggest barriers to new homes – NIMBYism. By expanding Neighbourhood Planning to deliver more community buy-in, and ensuring that new developments are built with the infrastructure that is needed to go alongside it, our communities will at least feel part of the discussions rather than an afterthought.We will deliver a fair deal for renters too, ending no-fault evictions and ensuring longer-term tenancies are the default. We will finally abolish leasehold, the feudal system that simply has no place in this day and age.

In the face of a cost of living crisis we will ensure that homes are built to zero-carbon standards, cutting bills and emissions, and will undertake a ten-year emergency programme to retrofit our homes to end fuel poverty.

If the housing brief has taught me anything, it is that we desperately need more homes for people, the homes people need in the communities they want to live in. The Tories are happy to sit back and do nothing, but it is Liberal Democrats who build homes and this paper will allow us to keep doing so.

* Helen Morgan is Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire