Highlighting the need for better broadband connectivity across Powys

If you haven’t already been to Brecon and Radnorshire to help, please do so as soon as you can. Details are the foot of this post.

Jane Dodds and team have been out in the sun in Presteigne. It’s very good to see some distinguished members of the House of Lords in Jane’s coterie:



Getting a great response on the doorstep in #Presteigne this afternoon. We have real issues with broadband connectivity right across #Powys, it’s time for us to elect a hard working MP who’ll fight to fix this!https://t.co/6FsTenl3mX pic.twitter.com/3GNMWY2Qmv — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) July 5, 2019



We can win this by-election, but we need your help! Please come to this lovely constituency NOW!There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq

Join our virtual HQ:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/

Contact us:

BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk

Contact our volunteer accommodation team:

Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk

Donate:

https://www.janedodds.wales/donate

B&R events:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

