How to book your place for the final Liberal Democrat Leadership Hustings

It’s been a pretty gruelling month for Ed Davey and Jo Swinson.

The hustings phase of the leadership campaign comes to an end on Wednesday 10th July.

The event takes place at the National Liberal Club on Whitehall Place at 6:30pm.

All members of the party are welcome to attend, but you need to tell the NLC first.

As well as questioning the candidates, it’s a great opportunity to nose around the NLC, a beautiful building replete with history.

From their official press release:

After that, it’ll be another 10 days or so of GOTV until we know the result.