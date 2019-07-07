The Voice

How to book your place for the final Liberal Democrat Leadership Hustings

By | Sun 7th July 2019 - 8:45 am

It’s been a pretty gruelling month for Ed Davey and Jo Swinson.

The hustings phase of the leadership campaign comes to an end on Wednesday 10th July.

The event takes place at the National Liberal Club on Whitehall Place at 6:30pm.

All members of the party are welcome to attend, but you need to tell the NLC first.

As well as questioning the candidates, it’s a great opportunity to nose around the NLC, a beautiful building replete with history.

From their official press release:

The final leadership election hustings of the campaign will take place this Wednesday evening at the National Liberal Club.

All members of the party are welcome to attend this event (regardless of whether they are members of the National Liberal Club).

Members are asked to arrive at 6pm to submit questions, the hustings itself will commence at 6.30pm and conclude by 8.30pm.

All members are welcome to attend, but as capacity is limited, members are requested to book in advance by emailing the Club office: [email protected]

After that, it’ll be another 10 days or so of GOTV until we know the result.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th Jul - 11:19am
    @ chris moore It's only a problem if we think its a problem. The Government could alternatively offer a small interest bearing account to enable...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 7th Jul - 10:50am
    Far be it from me to defend Johnson (who embodies all the features that I dislike), but he is simply making the point covered in...
  • User AvatarSimon Pike 7th Jul - 10:35am
    Many of the utterances by Boris have only a passing resemblance to grammatical English.
  • User AvatarBarry Long 7th Jul - 10:19am
    Nice to see Jane in today's Observer, with fairly good coverage from a paper which tends to minimise coverage of us in favour of Labour....
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 7th Jul - 9:49am
    William, this is such a worthwhile and relevant review, thank you for posting it. Liberal values are indeed under particular threat these days. Liberalism is...
  • User Avatarchris moore 7th Jul - 9:46am
    Better that they do not, after all….. Japan being a very good example.