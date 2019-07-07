Lib Dems say Bollocks to Homophobia and Transphobia at London Pride

The first time I cam across Pride in London was in 1992 and I was thoroughly captivated by the joyful and bright display.

Yesterday, Liberal Democrats gathered to celebrate the LGBT+ movement 50 years after the Stonewall riot. We were part of a huge and diverse march.

A fantastic day of celebrating equality as tens of thousands turn out to champion diversity 🏳️‍🌈@LibDems believe everyone should have the freedom to love who they choose!#PrideMarch #LoveIsLove @LGBTLD pic.twitter.com/6CjCLJ4I63 — Kensington & Chelsea #LibDems🔶 (@KCLibDems) July 6, 2019

Brian Paddiick won the brilliant t-shirt competition

And new MEP Luisa Porritt had the best hat.

With our fantastic mayoral candidate @SiobhanBenita and one of our BRILLIANT new MEPs @LuisaPorritt 🏳️‍🌈🥳 pic.twitter.com/qHz0MgKl1K — London Lib Dems 🔶🇪🇺🌈 (@LondonLibDems) July 6, 2019

Great to be with @LondonLibDems standing in solidarity with LGBT+ people today 🏳️‍🌈💪 pic.twitter.com/c2pXNqsxwA — Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats (@THLDs) July 6, 2019

Both leadership candidates were there and very much in the spirit of things:

NOW we are really Ready for Pride – Lib Dems are coming out on your side! pic.twitter.com/2BGzTGMKv0 — Richard Flowers 🔸 (@richarddflowers) July 6, 2019

There is a very serious message behind all the fabulous colour and joy. LGBT people are more likely to suffer hate crime and there is a particularly nasty and vocal campaign to erode trans rights at the moment.

It’s great to see that Liberal Democrats are standing up so strongly on issues like Gender Recognition Act reform, ending the blood ban and ensuring that PrEP is available to reduce the risk of HIV.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings