Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems say Bollocks to Homophobia and Transphobia at London Pride

By | Sun 7th July 2019 - 1:00 pm

The first time I cam across Pride in London was in 1992 and I was thoroughly captivated by the joyful and bright display.

Yesterday, Liberal Democrats gathered to celebrate the LGBT+ movement 50 years after the Stonewall riot. We were part of a huge and diverse march.

Brian Paddiick won the brilliant t-shirt competition

And new MEP Luisa Porritt had the best hat.

Both leadership candidates were there and very much in the spirit of things:

There is a very serious message behind all the fabulous colour and joy. LGBT people are more likely to suffer hate crime and there is a particularly nasty and vocal campaign to erode trans rights at the moment.

It’s great to see that Liberal Democrats are standing up so strongly on issues like Gender Recognition Act reform, ending the blood ban and ensuring that PrEP is available to reduce the risk of HIV.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

