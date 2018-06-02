How Britain staying in can help hold the EU together

Little by little, the Brexiteers are losing their battle to force our country out of the EU. Although it isn’t yet generally recognised that the vaunted ‘will of the people’ is being exploited by wealthy individuals who have no interest in the economic well-being of ordinary citizens, moderate pragmatists in both the UK and the EU seem to be strengthening our ties, to mutual benefit – all the more desirable, in a time of trade war.
First, there was the acceptance by Mrs May’s government that things will stay the same, in UK contributions and rule-keeping and access, throughout a ‘transition period’ up to the end of 2020. Now we hear that the EU Council, representing the individual states, has invited Britain to help determine the EU’s budget up to 2027, in the expectation that we will still be paying large sums to Brussels for years after Brexit.
According to a report in The Times on Tuesday, our government is accepting this invitation, to the fury of both Brexiteers and, interestingly, the EU Commission, which has just presented its seven-year budget proposals for the years 2021- 2028. The Commission is proposing that the gap in finances caused by Britain’s departure should be filled by higher national contributions and spending cuts. The Council apparently prefers to keep Britain’s contributions flowing in. If so, May’s wish for ‘greatest possible access to the single market’ could be granted for several more years, at a suitable price.
Yet this is surely just another sip from a poisoned chalice for Remainers. As with the transition period, acceptance of a further period of ‘belonging’ – like a foster-child bound to leave ‘home’ eventually – obscures the fatal date of the end of March next year when we are pledged to leave. Later rather than sooner, all the ills of severance from our greatest trading partner must happen, unless the British people are given the chance to vote to stay in through a referendum on the deal arranged this year.
It is becoming plain that the EU needs us to stay in as much as we need it ourselves. The power of the Commission is under threat, along with the financial rigidity enforced in the Eurozone. In Italy, an EU founder-member state with the third largest economy of the EZ, the two populist parties successful in the elections look set to challenge EU economic management. They seek greater spending and tax cuts among other radical measures. Is the EU’s stability now being seriously challenged, at a time when Europe needs its collective strength more than ever?
None of the 27 states proposes to leave, but changes seem inevitable. Perhaps the Stability and Growth Pact will have to be revised. Perhaps the Italian populists who want to expel half a million immigrants will team up with the likes of Hungary and Poland to demand acceptance of border controls and individual states’ rights.
Never has ‘Ever-closer Union’ seemed further away. The Hungarian financier and philanthropist, George Soros, joining the fight for a new referendum by providing funds for the Best for Britain campaign, surely is right to say that this is an ideal time for the EU to reform itself. The separateness of EZ states and the outer tier of states such as ours should be confirmed, with an end to the requirement to join the Euro. But with Britain staying in as a powerful voice for pragmatic reform, a less top-heavy EU may be strong enough to resist both internal populist pressure and external challenges. We need to pull together now.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
Well said Katharine, but events over the last two days have totally changed the picture.
It would be madness in a period of trade wars egged on by an unstable American President, to leave our most important trading partner. To fight these wars you need to be in a large trading block with influence, left isolated the dolts that run our country today would be lost.
If the PM had an ounce of states-person in her body or an interest in preserving the UK and not just the Conservative Party, she would put a hold on Brexit now, before anymore damage is done.
We could then use the effort to take on the issues raised by Katharine.
The saddest thing of all is that our party has not woken up to this and demanded a halt to negotiations. Once again our party leadership fails to take advantage of a situation and fails to inspire. No wonder we are at 8% when we could be at 20%
Bit confused, one op-ed says LibDems should shout from the rooftops about unfettered freedom of movement, another says perhaps it is time for reforming it (easily done with a five-ten year residence test before access to benefits, tax credits, social housing, etc and made retrospective in the UK if you want to win the next referendum with exceptions for nurses etc). New PM’s in Spain and Italy could shake things up a bit, possibly opening the way for Catalonia, Gibraltar, NI and Scotland to become direct members of the EU, which will have govn running around like headless chickens trying to square the circle of frictionless borders with EU rules. Personally, think anything could happen about a second referendum so fingers crossed.
I detect a change in the mood music played by the brave Brexiteers. The ones i know (excluding the ones who have died and their are several of them) is to either go into a Basil Fawlty mode of “Listen, don’t mention the Brexit” or to sadly say they think Brexit could be a success “If only the EU could be more reasonable”, by that I take it they mean if only the EU would give us cake. As to as plan they genuinely seem puzzled, Brexit was going to be so easy and everything would be over in an instance the fact it is not and they are not getting their own private Brexit (each of them seems to have a slightly different one) and while they remain puzzled that it’s not happening as they thought it would, they are also becoming concerned; but not yet concerned enough to pretend they never voted for it (I suspect that will come, but probably not soon enough) or to prevent them from holding onto Nurse for fear of something worse. I suspect as time goes by their addiction to holding onto nurses hand will change as hard times roll in. However the propensity of the population to grab onto the next quick fix and snake-oil merchant should not be underestimated.
As if they thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse, the UK’s “ally” USA, is placing another excessive protectionist measure on the UK via the EU and no amount of pleading by May could make the UK an exception. While the Bombardier measures were dropped as illegal, Trump has attempted to maintain them.
Trump’s “America First” slogan never did include “and Britain”. so any claims that the UK will be getting an early favourable free trade deal with USA would be risible.
The Mogg’s of this world are certainly as determined as they are prepared to upturn reality.
Of course David Becket is right, that if trade wars are now on it would be madness to take leave of our most important trading partner. Perhaps you are right, our party should be demanding a hold on negotiations. However, I am glad that the party is now mounting an enhanced vigorous campaign to stop Brexit via another referendum. The essential thing is to persuade more of the voters to accept that these outcomes are both possible and desirable, and I believe our campaign must seek to co-ordinate with other non-party-political groups such as the students for a ‘People’s vote’ and Best for Britain.
As for EU reform, it may be forced by the increasing turmoil within the EU. Perhaps our one MEP and ALDE can assist in this?
“Little by little, the Brexiteers are losing their battle to force our country out of the EU. ”
Forcing? how do you come up with that terminology? it was put to a democratic vote and the majority voted for us to get out of the EU. I would not call that force, we are not living in a dictatorship
@John Littler
” UK via the EU and no amount of pleading by May could make the UK an exception” Surly you have made your own point there, the UK could not be made an exception because as it stands today, the UK is part of the EU and so therefore would be made subject to the same tariffs imposed on the EU. You have tried to make it out to be a weakness of May not being able to get a uk exception, when in reality, we cannot get an exception as we are still tied to the EU.
If the UK and Mrs May had concentrated their efforts they could have persuaded Trump to exclude certain grades of steel from tariffs which aren’t made in the USA and just happen to be made in the UK. Given the ruination of Sterling, though, even a 25 percent rise in costs isn’t the end of the world, just means the money that disappears into tax havens will be lowered (large co’s notorious for creative book keeping where exports and imports are concerned).
To me this would be a good time for the EU to put together a counter offer to allow remainers to present an option of UK staying in EU under fresh terms. But I can’t see any hint of this at moment.
But the idea that we should break off negotiations puzzles me. That would just lead to a Hard Brexit. I’m not convinced there is this dramatic public shift against Brexit that has been spoken of over and over again for the last two years. But there is scope for a Softer Brexit which would embrace the old British tradition of compromise that seems to have been jettisoned by both extremes of the Brexit debate.
As for Trump is there any evidence that he represents a long term trend in US policy rather than a blip. He’s so unpredictable it wouldn’t surprise me if he suddenly announced Britain was exempt from fresh tarrifs. We should be thinking ahead to a post-Trump America that can’t come soon enough (but can’t be later than 2024).
But I’d love to see the big EU players step up and actively court Britain now.
If anybody thinks we would have got a better deal on steel with Trumps America First outside the EU they are not in the real world. Trump is a bully, and to stand up to a bully you need a strong power base.
“Perhaps the Italian populists who want to expel half a million immigrants will team up with the likes of Hungary and Poland to demand acceptance of border controls and individual states’ rights. “
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they did? Since Hungary and Poland are resisting sharing the humanitarian burden of the inflow to the EU of refugees and undocumented migrants, whilst Italy is one of the countries facing the brunt of the inflow it would be good (but implausible) if they did.
What is this about “border controls”? This sort of collective ignorance or amnesia was prevalent during the referendum, but surely by now everyone who has anything to say is aware of the Irish border. What makes other land borders that different? What is more the price of effective land border controls was seen before 1989. It is scarcely a more serious proposal than to suggest policing Offa’s dyke.
Neither do I know what Katharine means by “top-heavy EU”, it simply is not, a few central organisations aside such as Euroatom, most stuff is largely left up to member states to realise in their own way. What the EU does provide is formalised processes with systems for democratic oversight for hammering out agreements. “Top-heavy” sounds like an empty slogan.
As for “ever closer union”, the behaviour of Trump seems likely to push EU states closer together as more than ever, the value of a strong, large and robust market will be appreciated. Divide and rule does not seem to be happening, though perhaps Trump knows too little of Europe to try this, so I do not see closer cooperation as being farther away in the least.
“It is becoming plain that the EU needs us to stay in as much as we need it ourselves.”
I’d have thought just the opposite. I’ve just listened to a speech by Guy Verhofstadt calling for more EU integration to solve continual Eurozone crises which can only be a interpreted as a call for a USE. He’s right (except for the wrong reasons), but the last thing the EU would need is the UK being a member. The UK would side with Germany to put a spanner in the works.
“…….changes seem inevitable. Perhaps the Stability and Growth Pact will have to be revised.”
The Stability and Growth Pact was written in a different economic era. What seemed a reasonable set of rules prior to the GFC, very quickly looked a recipe by austerity and stagnation after the GFC. But that’s nearly ten years ago and we’ve seen no changes. Unfortunately, the thinking of the German ordoliberal establishment, and others, is that the reason for the EU’s poor economic performance since the GFC is due to a failure to enforce those rules rather than the rules themselves. GV said as much himself in his speech.
Until this changes, which I can’t see happening any time soon, there will be no revisions.
Their thinking is that if Germany can manage with the euro so should everyone else. GV seems to think this will need direct EU government to achieve. Except the reality is that Germany works because there is only one Germany.
“……George Soros, joining the fight for a new referendum by providing funds for the Best for Britain campaign, surely is right to say that this is an ideal time for the EU to reform itself. The separateness of EZ states and the outer tier of states such as ours should be confirmed, with an end to the requirement to join the Euro.”
Of course George Soros is quite right. Let’s see what he’s suggested being implemented, or even just proposed, by the EU and then we can have a meaningful new referendum on just what it is we do, or do not, wish to be a part of.
But there’s Buckley’s chance of that!
PS on the question of a “trade war” between the EU and the USA, I would say we should side who whoever has the lower overall tariffs. There is general agreement that tariffs are bad for world trade.
So, even with the imposed new US tariffs on Steel and Aluminium, is this really the EU? We need to look at all the figures carefully and not just leap to the conclusion (tempting though that is) that Trump is the bad guy in all this. The USA has put up with high tariffs on USA motor vehicles for decades whereas EU imports to the USA only attract a 3% tariff.
Welcome discussion, thanks, folks, when all is uncertainty. But, Martin, ‘what makes other borders different’ from the Irish border is I think clear – it’s a border between a state that wants to stay in the EU and one that (so far) says it doesn’t. And, surely, the Italian populists would welcome Treaty change to allow states to close their borders just as much as the Visegrad countries now, in order to block the continuing flow of immigrants?
I do defend ‘top-heavy’ because of the power of the Commission and the financial controls which impose austerity. Peter Martin, you repeat what I have understood myself, that the established economic thinking of the powers of the EU would be that greater enforcement of financial rules is needed rather than any liberalisation. But the point, surely, is that there is now a powerful force, namely the new Italian government, which wants tax cuts and more government spending, for instance on welfare, which would seem to challenge the rules of the Eurozone. I don’t see therefore how the states can be ‘pushed closer together’, as Martin puts it, by Trump’s behaviour. Strengthening the EZ seems out of the question in this new scenario, and as George Soros said in Paris, there should be a distinction made between the states of the EZ and those pursuing a ‘multi-track’ approach to the EU. Guy Verhofstadt may indeed want closer integration of the EZ states but that seems unlikely now, and Britain can stay in the outer tier with less question than before.
It becomes increasingly clear that Brexit would never happen under a good Government, and cannot happen under such a bad one. The surrounding perfect storm removes all residual (and always fictional) “global” upside. A lot of leaver-pride is being swallowed day by day; the public might come around.
But let’s not create now a new hurdle by expressing expectations for a “new EU offer to the UK”, “EU-reform”, a better, common response to refugees, or a softening of the SGP. None of that will happen.
The euro-introduction is already factually optional, ever closer union sounds bad in the UK, but is an indisputable necessity in foreign policy and defence, and for the Italian desire to add double-digits to its 230% national debt/GDP on a yearly basis exists simply no lender. No EU could allow or must prohibit this.
What must happen is a rethink of the Dublin agreement, i.e. more help for the immigration frontier countries.The UK’s unique obsession with EU-internal movement seems to be finally subsiding in light of 2 Billion Africans by 2040 (Nigeria alone will have more people than the EU by 2050), together with many other EU-related learning processes.
The UK remaining would now have the additional benefit of adding another strong voice for self-responsibility in the unavoidable task to replicate the UK’s recent learning-process in Italy.