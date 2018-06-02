How Britain staying in can help hold the EU together

Little by little, the Brexiteers are losing their battle to force our country out of the EU. Although it isn’t yet generally recognised that the vaunted ‘will of the people’ is being exploited by wealthy individuals who have no interest in the economic well-being of ordinary citizens, moderate pragmatists in both the UK and the EU seem to be strengthening our ties, to mutual benefit – all the more desirable, in a time of trade war.

First, there was the acceptance by Mrs May’s government that things will stay the same, in UK contributions and rule-keeping and access, throughout a ‘transition period’ up to the end of 2020. Now we hear that the EU Council, representing the individual states, has invited Britain to help determine the EU’s budget up to 2027, in the expectation that we will still be paying large sums to Brussels for years after Brexit.

According to a report in The Times on Tuesday, our government is accepting this invitation, to the fury of both Brexiteers and, interestingly, the EU Commission, which has just presented its seven-year budget proposals for the years 2021- 2028. The Commission is proposing that the gap in finances caused by Britain’s departure should be filled by higher national contributions and spending cuts. The Council apparently prefers to keep Britain’s contributions flowing in. If so, May’s wish for ‘greatest possible access to the single market’ could be granted for several more years, at a suitable price.

Yet this is surely just another sip from a poisoned chalice for Remainers. As with the transition period, acceptance of a further period of ‘belonging’ – like a foster-child bound to leave ‘home’ eventually – obscures the fatal date of the end of March next year when we are pledged to leave. Later rather than sooner, all the ills of severance from our greatest trading partner must happen, unless the British people are given the chance to vote to stay in through a referendum on the deal arranged this year.

It is becoming plain that the EU needs us to stay in as much as we need it ourselves. The power of the Commission is under threat, along with the financial rigidity enforced in the Eurozone. In Italy, an EU founder-member state with the third largest economy of the EZ, the two populist parties successful in the elections look set to challenge EU economic management. They seek greater spending and tax cuts among other radical measures. Is the EU’s stability now being seriously challenged, at a time when Europe needs its collective strength more than ever?

None of the 27 states proposes to leave, but changes seem inevitable. Perhaps the Stability and Growth Pact will have to be revised. Perhaps the Italian populists who want to expel half a million immigrants will team up with the likes of Hungary and Poland to demand acceptance of border controls and individual states’ rights.

Never has ‘Ever-closer Union’ seemed further away. The Hungarian financier and philanthropist, George Soros, joining the fight for a new referendum by providing funds for the Best for Britain campaign, surely is right to say that this is an ideal time for the EU to reform itself. The separateness of EZ states and the outer tier of states such as ours should be confirmed, with an end to the requirement to join the Euro. But with Britain staying in as a powerful voice for pragmatic reform, a less top-heavy EU may be strong enough to resist both internal populist pressure and external challenges. We need to pull together now.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.