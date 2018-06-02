Vince on how the Lib Dems are transforming British politics – but can we do better?

In an article in the New Statesman, Vince outlines the three elements necessary to transform British politics from its current divisive, dystopian, dysfunctional state.

The first is following the example of the Canadian Liberals who went from third place to Government in just a few years.

Justin Trudeau was the result of a concerted effort to open up the Liberal Party to a wider support base through open primaries for the national leadership and MPs.

He talks a lot about open primaries these days although we’ve yet to see proposals of how this would work in practice and already many of our top target seats are selecting their candidates, so we may have missed the boat on this one. However we have more members than we have ever had and a whole suite of ways of reaching out from doorsteps to social media, so we just need to do more of it. Being on the right side of the major issue of the day is bound to help us here.

The second element is for those of like mind to work together:

Following constructive support from the Greens for my parliamentary campaign to defeat the Conservatives in Twickenham, I encouraged my local party to experiment with an agreement between themselves and the Greens, based on a common set of values and policies. The shared campaigning and leaflets proved popular and helped both parties. The Lib Dems won a big majority on the council, and the Greens have their first local representation (four councillors). This approach may not work everywhere – the model is mainly relevant where we are challenging the Conservatives and depends on local initiative and national goodwill. But it is grown up politics.

The organisational stuff is nothing if you haven’t got something to say, though. Vince talks about the ideas we are developing which will tackls the big issues of the day.

By contrast, the Lib Dems are fizzing with big ideas. In recent months we have proposed agenda-setting reforms on health (notably an earmarked tax for the NHS and social care), education (such as abolishing Ofsted), homelessness (including mandating end of life care for the terminally ill), and big tech (such as breaking up monopolies). In the coming weeks, I will set out radical plans to reform British capitalism and to increase housing supply.

We know that Vince has talked a a lot about tackling inequality. It’s something that has always been part of his political core beliefs. We also know that he is committed to making our party and politics in general more diverse.

Is he being too cautious, though? The ideas we talk about must be bold enough to get noticed and we might need to work at presenting them in a way that wins people over when they are not popular. For example, if we believe in open borders and free movement of people as our constitution says we do, we need to shout it from the rooftop, not shoehorn what we say into something that might not get the absolute derision of the Daily Mail.

Like it or not, politics is done in primary colours these days, not nuance. Our message needs to be strong, simple and positive. It’s about showing that if we create a more equal society, then we all win. We don’t have to fight each other. When living standards were going up in the fifties and sixties, social divisions lessened and progress towards equality was made. Liberalism is about creating and celebrating a diverse society where everyone has the chance to fulfil their dreams, where we will not tolerate poverty, where everyone has the chance to learn and go on learning.

In my view we should be talking about what a liberal society looks like – and making the point that we have much more hope of achieving that aim if we junk this daft Brexit notion which is going to make us all poorer for decades. And we shouldn’t hold back.

Vince is absolutely right in what he says in his article. We just need to deliver it better – all of us.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings