Vince on how the Lib Dems are transforming British politics – but can we do better?

In an article in the New Statesman, Vince outlines the three elements necessary to transform British politics from its current divisive, dystopian, dysfunctional state.
The first is following the example of the Canadian Liberals who went from third place to Government in just a few years.
Justin Trudeau was the result of a concerted effort to open up the Liberal Party to a wider support base through open primaries for the national leadership and MPs.
He talks a lot about open primaries these days although we’ve yet to see proposals of how this would work in practice and already many of our top target seats are selecting their candidates, so we may have missed the boat on this one. However we have more members than we have ever had and a whole suite of ways of reaching out from doorsteps to social media, so we just need to do more of it. Being on the right side of the major issue of the day is bound to help us here.
The second element is for those of like mind to work together:
Following constructive support from the Greens for my parliamentary campaign to defeat the Conservatives in Twickenham, I encouraged my local party to experiment with an agreement between themselves and the Greens, based on a common set of values and policies. The shared campaigning and leaflets proved popular and helped both parties. The Lib Dems won a big majority on the council, and the Greens have their first local representation (four councillors). This approach may not work everywhere – the model is mainly relevant where we are challenging the Conservatives and depends on local initiative and national goodwill. But it is grown up politics.
The organisational stuff is nothing if you haven’t got something to say, though. Vince talks about the ideas we are developing which will tackls the big issues of the day.
By contrast, the Lib Dems are fizzing with big ideas. In recent months we have proposed agenda-setting reforms on health (notably an earmarked tax for the NHS and social care), education (such as abolishing Ofsted), homelessness (including mandating end of life care for the terminally ill), and big tech (such as breaking up monopolies). In the coming weeks, I will set out radical plans to reform British capitalism and to increase housing supply.
We know that Vince has talked a a lot about tackling inequality. It’s something that has always been part of his political core beliefs. We also know that he is committed to making our party and politics in general more diverse.
Is he being too cautious, though? The ideas we talk about must be bold enough to get noticed and we might need to work at presenting them in a way that wins people over when they are not popular. For example, if we believe in open borders and free movement of people as our constitution says we do, we need to shout it from the rooftop, not shoehorn what we say into something that might not get the absolute derision of the Daily Mail.
Like it or not, politics is done in primary colours these days, not nuance. Our message needs to be strong, simple and positive. It’s about showing that if we create a more equal society, then we all win. We don’t have to fight each other. When living standards were going up in the fifties and sixties, social divisions lessened and progress towards equality was made. Liberalism is about creating and celebrating a diverse society where everyone has the chance to fulfil their dreams, where we will not tolerate poverty, where everyone has the chance to learn and go on learning.
In my view we should be talking about what a liberal society looks like – and making the point that we have much more hope of achieving that aim if we junk this daft Brexit notion which is going to make us all poorer for decades. And we shouldn’t hold back.
Vince is absolutely right in what he says in his article. We just need to deliver it better – all of us.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Who’s going to pay for the open primaries of a political party which obtained single figure results in the vast majority of the six hundred plus constituencies making up the UK parliament ? Will it be the taxpayer? George Soros?
As to a party ‘fizzing with new ideas’, I suppose he’s got to say that… but….. Lots of us in the voluntary sector are still trying to pick up the pieces of the last lot of ‘new ideas’ such as Universal Credit which the country was lumbered with following the notion that 35% of GDP ought to be the limit of public spending.
Sorry Vincent, but it’s going to take more than a wink and a doffing of the hat to convince many of us that there’s fresh thinking up the creek where the party currently resides without a paddle never mind any new ideas.
Vince is pushing a more radical edge than we have seen for some time and it is the only stance that works for the LibDems in the UK.
But I’ve said here over and over again that the UK has to re-build it’s economic base, especially with regard to regional policy, before much else is possible. An industrial strategy taking in reformed finance, whole of life training, more resources on exports promotion, re-shoring work lost to Asia, R&D support, green technologies, worker participation on boards, golden shares of major companies held by the government to prevent overseas takeovers, better infrastructure and much more needs to be done.
But until the whole brexit nonsense is sorted out, much of the above will be little better than window dressing over chaos and managing decline.
The real question is “Can we do better Now ?”
That depends largely on how well we do in Lewisham & how Brexit goes.
I dont see that we can do better than continue what we are doing now, trying to build up The Campaign against Brexit & working with others when we can.
The way democratic political parties work is for ordinary people to be able to work their way up to senior political positions through their activity in the party. The point of a local party is for its members to be able to choose one of themselves to be the candidate for a member of Parliament, through their own knowledge of each other.
Open primaries destroy this. They give massive advantage to those who already have fame and wealth and so are more likely to win the votes of those not involved in politics, and massive disadvantage to ordinary people trying to get somewhere in politics by joining a political party. They take away the devolved power that a liberal democratic political party should be about, since they mean that being a local member no longer gives you any sort of local power.
Donald Trump is an example of what open primary systems lead to. But also all those cases where USA politics seems to be turning into a hereditary system, as those related to powerful politicians are bound to have an advantage in gaining primary votes over those who have no such links.
Without a bold move to garner some attention followed through with a cohesive plan of how to present these effervescent new ideas to the public, these bubbles may just turn out to be a lot of hot air.
‘I will set out radical plans to transform British capitalism and increase housing supply,’ That’s the only point that interests me in the above piece. If the plans are endorsed by Conference there really could be some hope of transformation of politics, especially if we can also adopt some of the ideas on industrial strategy suggested by John Littler’s comment. Political primaries seem not for us, though in Mark Pack’s take on the article the plan for having supporters sounds good, while the political alliance question is indeed questionable, as has been much observed in a previous LDV thread.