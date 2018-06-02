LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the season!

Our final update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Alan Worthington, whose Iheanacho Cheese won this year’s competition.
He amassed 2,277 points, which saw him take not only the top-spot, but also a top 25,000 position — not bad for a competition with almost six million players.
Alan just edge out his near-namesake, Alain Desmier — last year’s champion — whose Gander Green Giants finished on 2,271 points. Ciarán McGonagle’s Spartak Fantastak (2,263) came third.
Well done to all. A belated well done, too, to Benjamin Moody, manager of the month for April.
Thanks to all our 200+ players. See you again next season…
Here’s the final top 10 league table:
