The Voice

Liberal Democrats select new Parliamentary candidate for North Devon

By | Sun 3rd June 2018 - 9:00 am

North Devon Liberal Democrats have selected their new prospective parliamentary candidate to try and win the seat back at the next election, and the news is of particular cause of celebration for all of us on the Liberal Democrat Voice team

Kirsten Johnson – a county councillor, professional musician from Oxfordshire and Thursday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice – was chosen at a meeting of party members in Barnstaple yesterday. She will be moving into North Devon shortly to enable her to devote maximum time and effort to her campaign.

Kirsten Johnson emerged from a field of eleven to become the new PPC.

Cllr Alan Rennles, Chairman of North Devon Lib Dems, said:

We are pleased to welcome Kirsten as our new prospective candidate, and look forward to campaigning alongside her in the coming months as we prepare for elections next May for North Devon council – and for a general election whenever it may come.

She has impressed party members with her campaigning verve, and in the centenary year of women first getting the vote we are pleased to field a female candidate for this seat for the first time.

Kirsten Johnson said:

I am delighted to have been selected for such a winnable seat and to be coming to such a wonderful part of the country.

It is a big challenge, but the Conservative Government is failing North Devon – whose economy and public services are suffering as a result of their policies – and I am determined to win the seat back again.

Nick Harvey, former MP for North Devon said:

North Devon is our party’s seventh best prospect in the country, and with no shortage of issues to get her teeth into, I look forward to Kirsten getting her campaign started.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Selection news.
Advert

10 Comments

  • Gordon Lishman 3rd Jun '18 - 9:03am

    Well done, Kirsten. And well deserved!

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 3rd Jun '18 - 9:38am

    So delighted for Kirsten. She will be a fantastic candidate and I want to see her thoughtfulness on issues like mental health and inequality in our parliamentary party in the House of Commons.

  • Tony Dawson 3rd Jun '18 - 10:15am

    Good to see another good candidate selected in a winnable seat. The way the May-Rees Mogg Brexit hardness fiasco is continuing we might have another General Election before the Italians do!

  • John Marriott 3rd Jun '18 - 11:01am

    North Devon? Wasn’t that Jeremy Thorpe’s old seat?

  • David Raw 3rd Jun '18 - 1:34pm

    @ John Marriott. Indeed, John, and the last resting place of poor old Rinka.

    Not convinced coinciding the announcement of Kirsten’ appointment with the final episode of the Hugh Grant tour de force tonight (followed by the Panorama Tom Mangold programme) was particularly wise.

    Sometimes better to let sleeping dogs lie?

  • OnceALibDem 3rd Jun '18 - 3:15pm

    Silly to raise the Thorpe affair like that. The Lib Dems have won that seat 5 times since then.

  • John Marriott 3rd Jun '18 - 4:06pm

    @OnceALibDem
    Where’s your sense of humour? Lighten up a bit. By the way, now that the guy who shot Rinka might still be alive, we could be in for an Episode 4 in the future. Tom Mangold’s belated Panorama piece tonight could be interesting viewing. Or, are we still barking up the wrong tree?

  • Mike Read 3rd Jun '18 - 4:31pm

    Congratulations. Can’t believe party members had a shortlist of 11 to choose from! Many years ago we once had a shortlist of 6 and that seemed too many.

  • Katharine Pindar 3rd Jun '18 - 5:09pm

    My North Devon friend Diana, who with her late husband Michael campaigned for Jeremy Thorpe in the 1979 Election, went to the Barnstaple Hustings yesterday to hear the three remaining candidates. She says she had already been impressed by Kirsten’s literature, four pieces received over the previous four weeks, and had met her when Kirsten called on her. Yesterday she was also impressed by Kirsten’s professional performance and her answers to questioning, and voted for her. “I think we got the right person”, my friend concluded, and as still an active campaigner as far as arthritis allows, looks forward to working with her. Well done, Kirsten!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Black 3rd Jun - 8:13pm
    Yes, if the SDP had won Darlington the 1983 GE may well have been a different story
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 3rd Jun - 7:24pm
    @ frankie, Personally I was expecting that the EU would have extended some kind of improved offer to try to keep us in the EU...
  • User AvatarJoeB 3rd Jun - 7:11pm
    Under-occupation of houses is encouraged by the tax system, resulting in 25 million surplus bedrooms. The housing crisis is in fact a symptom of a...
  • User AvatarDean Crofts 3rd Jun - 6:51pm
    Not radical indeed, any of the 10. If we are serious regarding radical policies then I'll start a with a few 1) integrate NHS and...
  • User Avatarfrankie 3rd Jun - 6:41pm
    Peter, I get you don't like the EU, but what I don't get (along with the rest of the Brexiteers) is your plan going forward....
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 3rd Jun - 6:30pm
    Yes, Peter, I've been thinking much the same.