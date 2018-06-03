The Ashdown Prize – how there can be more than one winner

Yesterday, the winner of the Ashdown Prize was announced. This competition was run by Your Liberal Britain with this aim:

In the face of such daunting forces, we must find radical new solutions to protect the power of the citizen – over their own lives, over the decisions that affect them, over the world around them. This is the Liberalism of tomorrow – the Liberalism Britain so badly needs. To that end, the Ashdown Prize for Radical Thought will be awarded to the boldest new policy idea that best empowers the citizen in the Britain of today and tomorrow.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, some party members received an email inviting them to vote on three shortlisted ideas, nationwide online schooling, statutory care leave for all and compelling supermarkets to donate all low risk food waste.

It was that latter idea, on food waste, submitted by Dorothy Ford, that prevailed. This will now be submitted as a motion for September’s Autumn Conference. It will be up to the Federal Conference Committee about whether it will be accepted for debate. If it is, Paddy will speak in favour of it. I will give due notice now that, if it is selected for debate, I will be putting in a card to speak against it.

It’s not that I necessarily disagree with the idea, which is clearly worthy. It’s just that I don’t think it qualifies as either radical or new, as it is already being done by major supermarkets on a voluntary basis. A radical idea gets to the root of the problem, so a radical solution to poverty would be something like better social security, or a universal basic income. It’s a big strategic reform aimed at solving a problem. The NHS was an idea like that. So was social security. That is the sort of bar we should be aiming at. Our big ideas should be about eradicating poverty, not just treating the symptoms.

If Your Liberal Britain or anyone else was to run such a competition in future, I’d make four suggestions to improve it:

1 Give people more than two days to cast their vote and don’t do it over a bank holiday when a lot of people will be away. You will get more take up. This isn’t likely to be an issue, but holding the vote just after a major change in data protection laws may not have been the wisest idea because some people will have inadvertently found themselves no longer on mailing lists

2 Have an online video hustings where the proponents of the ideas are given a couple of minutes to advocate for their plans

3 If you have a shortlist of 10, why not let people vote on all 10, especially when a lot of those ideas were significantly more radical than the shortlisted 3. I was particularly taken by the idea of giving everyone with indefinite leave to remain a vote. That would be a really positive pro-immigrant move. Here were those we didn’t get to vote on:

add a voluntary higher tax band;

prioritise company pensions over dividends;

turn student loans into house deposits;

make discrimination against tenants on housing benefits illegal;

social care tax for the over 40s;

abolish company pension schemes;

give voting rights to people with Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK;

4 Use a preferential voting system. The party believes in STV and utterly rejects first past the post. We shouldn’t use that for anything.

However, if you think that any of the other shortlisted ideas have merit, or if you have an entirely different idea, there is still time to submit it to Conference. If you are not sure about how to set it out, you can get drafting advice from a member of Federal Conference Committee until 13th June. All you need to know about submitting a motion is here.

Motions can be submitted by a local party, regional party, state party, federal committeeSAO (like Lib Dem Women or the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality), or 10 members. So, you just need to get 9 other people to agree with you. If you have a good idea, why not write about it for us and ask for supporters?

Let’s have a Conference that is fizzing with ideas as Vince wants.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings