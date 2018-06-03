Review: Turning Point: Unscripted Reflections by Steve Richards – The formation of the SDP

Thanks to my friend Neil for drawing this one to my attention. Steve Richards has done a series of reflections on the big turning points in our politics over the last 40 years, from the election of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister to the 2017 election.

The second in the series concerns the formation of the SDP, when 4 former Labour Cabinet ministers left Labour over that party’s adoption of an anti European, pro nuclear disarmament platform along with internal reforms that gave more power to members and trade unions.

Richards makes the important point that if you are going to form a new party, you can’t just be against stuff. You have to have an agenda. He points out that the SDP had a definite left of centre vision that involved redistribution of wealth, high public spending and definitely internationalist.

He observed that the party got masses of media coverage because they had credibility as well as novelty.

David Steel’s role in encouraging the formation of a new party rather than just having Labour people joining the Liberals was also highlighted as an early positive.

Richards says despite all of this, there were “impossible hurdles” for the party to overcome.

First of all, the Labour Party was never going to disappear. They were too well resourced.

Secondly, they didn’t attract those on the left of the Conservatives.

Thirdly, the tensions between David Owen and the Liberals were eventually to prove insurmountable. Even without that, the seat negotiations caused all sorts of problems. The lack of clarity and confidence of leadership in the 1983 election campaign and doubts about Jenkins’ ability to connect with voters was cited as a factor in the worse than expected performance.

The lack of any personal or political chemistry between Steel and Owen meant that there was only a downward trajectory for the Alliance after that and meant that merger was inevitable after 1987. I remember being really annoyed with Owen for squandering such a valuable opportunity when the real enemy was actually the Conservative Party and all they were doing.

The four years between 1983 and 1987 showed me that I had much more in common with the Liberal Party than with the SDP. I’d joined the SDP in Wick on my 16th birthday in 1983 more because their average age, at fifty-something, was closer to mine than the Liberals were. However, being anti nuclear power and anti nuclear weapons in a constituency that had a nuclear power plant that employed a lot of people was not the best fit.

Richards was also talking about how the SDP pursed this left of centre agenda. For me, there were great ideas around industrial democracy and employee ownership and redistribution, but the SDP was always a bit too right wing for me to be comfortable with. My heart was always more with the Liberals and I could never have contemplated sticking with Owen’s faction.

It’s hard to imagine, though, that David Owen, who left the Labour Party over Europe and nuclear weapons is now donating to Corbyn’s Labour Party.

I will definitely watch some more of these programmes. You can see them all here.

