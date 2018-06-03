The housing crisis – long overdue for some “big ideas”

You can tell things must be getting really bad when even the Conservatives are concerned about the shortfall of affordable houses. Survation recently polled 121 senior Conservative councillors, on behalf of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation ahead of the government’s publication of its social housing green paper, expected in the next few months. The poll found 71% were concerned that the £2bn Government set aside for affordable housing in the Autumn Budget will be insufficient to meet the needs of their constituents.
So what solutions do we need? Alex Marsh, a housing policy expert, has set out some truly radical proposals n the Social Liberal Forum’s new book, Four Go In Search of Big Ideas. After setting out the commonly accepted “truths” of our current housing crisis, he crucially asks, “Is it all about new supply?” He argues:
A more profound criticism of this [supply] approach to dealing with our housing problems is that it is based upon a misdiagnosis. The argument is that if we view the issue in terms of the amount of housing available relative to the number of residents then the country is not suffering from a significant shortage of accommodation. The issue is its distribution . Some people are occupying a lot more housing than others, many households are squeezing into overcrowded accommodation and others are squeezed out of the market entirely. In this respect the problems of the housing market are in part a manifestation of broader social and economic changes, including changes in income and wealth inequality or welfare reform and increased use of benefit sanctions. We see problems in the housing market, but they are not necessarily problems of the housing market.
It is through these kinds of radical ways of looking at our current problems that we can generate new ideas and new solutions. And Alex proposes some truly radical liberal ideas—ideas that should be of interest to any true Liberal. He says:
If we are going to solve Britain’s housing problem then we are going to need more profound change: a change to the way we understand housing. We need to view housing primarily as a means of meeting fundamental human needs for security, shelter and privacy rather than as a vehicle for passively making large amounts of money. We need to recognise that the housing system that we have allowed to develop is a mechanism for increasing inequality and for transmitting inequality across the generations. We need to recognise that there are significant environmental and social costs to arguing for more house building as a means of dealing with the housing problem, while failing to ask searching questions about how our existing housing infrastructure is distributed and utilised. We need to accept that our current understandings of how a housing system should work needs a radical overhaul.
Provocative?
* Helen Flynn is chair of the Social Liberal Forum, PPC for Harrogate & Knaresborough and a former Harrogate Borough councillor.
This is what one Lib Dem Council is doing:
Helen, thank you for raising this issue. It’s good to see LDV getting back to the nitty gritty, outward looking stuff which really concerns the electorate.
I think that people have already started to see property in terms of security, shelter and privacy rather than a chance to make a financial killing. There is a limit to the level of house prices, expressed as a multiple of average wages, which can be sustained by the market and we must be getting somewhere near that limit. It follows that future house prices will be limited by wage growth, which is itself a function of productivity (and we all know that’s something which is going to have to be on the governments agenda.)
On the specific issue of young people getting on to the housing ladder, the major impediment seems to be the restrictions placed on lenders post 2008 banking crisis. Many young people have to find £7-800 per month to rent a flat, but find that no lender will give them a mortgage on a similar property that might only require a monthly repayment of £500. Not only is that illogical, but in making people rent when they should be able to buy, it is feeding the buy to let market and boosting prices at that end of the market.
The other big problem is the need for a 10% deposit, which for many means years of saving or if they’re lucky a trip to the bank of mum and dad.
So in summary: 1) regulate the buy to let market to take the heat out of the lower end. 2) Reduce deposit required for first time buyers to 5%, or even less. 3) Reduce stamp duty to improve the the turn over of middle priced property (thereby increasing supply of properties at any given time.) and 4) Continue to increase new builds, with government intervening there necessary to ensure planning consent is granted.
Most of the above has been suggested by various people at various times, so I claim no great original insights, but for some reason it hasn’t happened yet.
Under-occupation of houses is encouraged by the tax system, resulting in 25 million surplus bedrooms. The housing crisis is in fact a symptom of a much wider social malaise: growing wealth inequality, and the growing inter-generational divide in which “the money borrowed by young families” to enable them to buy the smallest new homes in Europe ends up “in the bank accounts of older households” .
First time buyers without wealthy parental support are now near 40 on average: a typical 25-year loan will leave little time and money to save for a pension.
More than a third of total English housing stock is under-occupied, i.e. there is more than one spare bedroom. The figure was 1/5 in 1971 – but most of the rise is since 2003. Whereas the ‘bedroom tax’ on non-pensioner occupiers of rented housing is based on only the exact number of bedrooms a household ‘needs’, owner-occupiers – including 80%+ of over-55s but well under half those families with dependent children – have no incentive whatsoever to down-size. Probably 90% of spare bedrooms are in pensioners’ owner-occupied properties. Only in the over-65 age-group has owner-occupation increased since 1991. Meanwhile households living in the private rented sector are set to double between 2007 and 2020.
Land Value Tax is part of the solution to homelessness and overcrowding. For further information about housing and land value tax see the report https://libdemsalter.org.uk/en/document/alter-conference-flyers/alter-flyer-lvt-housing-2015-a4-folded#document.