The Voice

How to help Jane Dodds win Brecon and Radnorshire

By | Fri 19th July 2019 - 12:32 pm

Here is all the information you need to know if you are able to come and help in Brecon and Radnorshire.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq
Join our virtual HQ:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/
Contact us:
BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk
Contact our volunteer accommodation team:
Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk
Donate:
https://www.janedodds.wales/donate
B&R events:
https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 19th Jul - 2:54pm
    James Pugh 19th Jul '19 - 1:[email protected] Raw, So if I understood correctly, in your long lost, you actually didn’t provide any evidence whatsoever to...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 19th Jul - 2:46pm
    Peter, My understanding of a JG is that it would provide work in line with what a person was doing previously so they retain their...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 19th Jul - 2:39pm
    I have been trying to estimate our Equivalent Vote share for recent contests; for the last 9 I get 27%. Our Local Vote seems to...
  • User Avatarexpats 19th Jul - 2:33pm
    David Raw 19th Jul '19 - 12:[email protected] expats Here’s the link. It’s what happens when you cosy up to a party which is hand in...
  • User AvatarChris Cory 19th Jul - 2:21pm
    This seems to have become a slightly testy conversation between people who all want the same thing. As Michael1 points out, it's always better to...
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 19th Jul - 2:14pm
    According to an eyewitness account in the Dutch Center-Left online eweekly Vrij Nederland *) 3 Scotish Green Party MEP supported VDL (in direct contravention of...