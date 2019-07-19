How to help Jane Dodds win Brecon and Radnorshire

Here is all the information you need to know if you are able to come and help in Brecon and Radnorshire.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq

Join our virtual HQ:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/

Contact us:

BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk

Contact our volunteer accommodation team:

Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk

Donate:

https://www.janedodds.wales/donate

B&R events:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events