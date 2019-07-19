A Lib Dem GAIN, three strong Holds, and a leap forward

There have been six by-elections this week, and five have seen fantastic performances from the Lib Dems.
Last night’s big news was a stonking gain in Daventry. Wow, Cllr Jonathan Carter!
Brixworth (Daventry) result:
LDEM: 49.5% (+38.6)
CON: 37.3% (-28.2)
LAB: 13.2% (-10.5)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019
In Cardiff in a rare Tuesday by-election, we held a seat in style. Congratulations to Rob Hopkins and team.
Cyncoed (Cardiff) result:
LDEM: 55.3% (+18.9)
CON: 24.1% (-11.9)
LAB: 16.1% (-3.3)
PC: 4.4% (+4.4)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
No Grn (-8.1) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 17, 2019
Another good hold in Wiltshire for Carole King
Westbury North (Wiltshire) result:
LDEM: 52.4% (-5.6)
IND (Cunningham): 24.8% (+24.8)
CON: 15.0% (-14.0)
LAB: 6.1% (-6.9)
IND (Morland): 1.7% (+1.7)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019
And in East Sheen in Richmond, Julia Cambridge gained almost 13% in a brilliant hold.
East Sheen (Richmond upon Thames) result:
LDEM: 58.9% (+12.6)
CON: 35.5% (-11.8)
WEP: 2.9% (+2.9)
LAB: 2.7% (-3.8)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019
And in Ceredigion we took a good chunk out of Plaid’s majority. Michael Chappell did a great job!
Llanbadarn Fawr Sulien (Ceredigion) result:
PC: 63.3% (-7.4)
LDEM: 31.6% (+16.3)
LAB: 5.1% (-3.6)
Plaid Cymru HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019
Thanks to Adrian Gee-Turner for flying the flag in more difficult circumstances.
Ashford BC, Downs North
Con 229 [37.4%; -10.0%]
Grn 190 [31.0%; +7.5%]
LD Adrian Gee-Turner 70 [11.4%; -7.3%]
Ashford Inds 67 [10.9%; +10.9%]
UKIP 22 [3.6%; +3.6%]
Lab 17 [2.8%; -7.6%]
Ind 17 [2.8%; +2.8%]
Conservative hold.
Percentage changes with 2019.
— ALDC (@ALDC) July 18, 2019
All in all, a good night.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
For perspective about the Ceredigion ward (since it lies within a top target constituency and so these numbers matter more than percentages) the number of votes is relevant
PC 186 [63.3%; -7.4%]
LD Michael Chappell 93 [31.6%; +16.3%]
Lab 15 [5.1%; -3.6%]
Excellent week’s results! Daventry was unbelievable!
Now we can follow it up with a win in Brecon and Radnorshire. There was a good response on the doorstep there yesterday. If you haven’t been yet it is a lovely area to go campaigning.
Some excellent and pleasing results – BUT – “Thanks to Adrian Gee-Turner for flying the flag in more difficult circumstances.”
I don’t know what the difficult circumstances were, so to some extent I must reserve judgement.
However, the party must stop using the misleading euphemism of ‘flying the flag’. It appears the Lib Dems didn’t work but the Greens did – though the passive Lib Dem vote did enough to enable the Tories to hold the seat.The Lib Dem Party has been fortunate to recover a measure of support in recent times but this will quickly evaporate if ‘flying the flag’ becomes a habit. If the party wants support it has to work for it and to deserve it.
The Cardiff and Richmond wards where Tory Lib Dem marginals with a mixture of Tory and Lib Dem councillors returned in the last election. Not so marginal anymore. It seems few if any Tory seats are now safe, as Daventry was regarded as a safe Tory seat. The even better news is the Tories are so obsessed with the threat of the Brexit party they are unable to see the Lib Dems as a threat; good shades of 2015 but with the boot on the other foot.