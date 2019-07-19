A Lib Dem GAIN, three strong Holds, and a leap forward

There have been six by-elections this week, and five have seen fantastic performances from the Lib Dems.

Last night’s big news was a stonking gain in Daventry. Wow, Cllr Jonathan Carter!

Brixworth (Daventry) result: LDEM: 49.5% (+38.6)

CON: 37.3% (-28.2)

LAB: 13.2% (-10.5) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019

In Cardiff in a rare Tuesday by-election, we held a seat in style. Congratulations to Rob Hopkins and team.

Cyncoed (Cardiff) result: LDEM: 55.3% (+18.9)

CON: 24.1% (-11.9)

LAB: 16.1% (-3.3)

PC: 4.4% (+4.4) Liberal Democrat HOLD. No Grn (-8.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 17, 2019

Another good hold in Wiltshire for Carole King

Westbury North (Wiltshire) result: LDEM: 52.4% (-5.6)

IND (Cunningham): 24.8% (+24.8)

CON: 15.0% (-14.0)

LAB: 6.1% (-6.9)

IND (Morland): 1.7% (+1.7) Liberal Democrat HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019

And in East Sheen in Richmond, Julia Cambridge gained almost 13% in a brilliant hold.

East Sheen (Richmond upon Thames) result: LDEM: 58.9% (+12.6)

CON: 35.5% (-11.8)

WEP: 2.9% (+2.9)

LAB: 2.7% (-3.8) Liberal Democrat HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019

And in Ceredigion we took a good chunk out of Plaid’s majority. Michael Chappell did a great job!

Llanbadarn Fawr Sulien (Ceredigion) result: PC: 63.3% (-7.4)

LDEM: 31.6% (+16.3)

LAB: 5.1% (-3.6) Plaid Cymru HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 18, 2019

Thanks to Adrian Gee-Turner for flying the flag in more difficult circumstances.

Ashford BC, Downs North Con 229 [37.4%; -10.0%]

Grn 190 [31.0%; +7.5%]

LD Adrian Gee-Turner 70 [11.4%; -7.3%]

Ashford Inds 67 [10.9%; +10.9%]

UKIP 22 [3.6%; +3.6%]

Lab 17 [2.8%; -7.6%]

Ind 17 [2.8%; +2.8%] Conservative hold. Percentage changes with 2019. — ALDC (@ALDC) July 18, 2019

All in all, a good night.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings