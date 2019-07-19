Caron Lindsay

A Lib Dem GAIN, three strong Holds, and a leap forward

By | Fri 19th July 2019 - 7:49 am

There have been six by-elections this week, and five have seen fantastic performances from the Lib Dems.

Last night’s big news was a stonking gain in Daventry. Wow, Cllr Jonathan Carter!

In Cardiff in a rare Tuesday by-election, we held a seat in style.  Congratulations to Rob Hopkins and team.

Another good hold in Wiltshire for Carole King

And in East Sheen in Richmond, Julia Cambridge gained almost 13% in a brilliant hold.

And in Ceredigion we took a good chunk out of Plaid’s majority. Michael Chappell did a great job!

Thanks to Adrian Gee-Turner for flying the flag in more difficult circumstances.

All  in all, a good night.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

4 Comments

  • James Pugh 19th Jul '19 - 8:58am

    For perspective about the Ceredigion ward (since it lies within a top target constituency and so these numbers matter more than percentages) the number of votes is relevant

    PC 186 [63.3%; -7.4%]
    LD Michael Chappell 93 [31.6%; +16.3%]
    Lab 15 [5.1%; -3.6%]

  • Barry Long 19th Jul '19 - 9:27am

    Excellent week’s results! Daventry was unbelievable!
    Now we can follow it up with a win in Brecon and Radnorshire. There was a good response on the doorstep there yesterday. If you haven’t been yet it is a lovely area to go campaigning.

  • David Raw 19th Jul '19 - 10:14am

    Some excellent and pleasing results – BUT – “Thanks to Adrian Gee-Turner for flying the flag in more difficult circumstances.”

    I don’t know what the difficult circumstances were, so to some extent I must reserve judgement.

    However, the party must stop using the misleading euphemism of ‘flying the flag’. It appears the Lib Dems didn’t work but the Greens did – though the passive Lib Dem vote did enough to enable the Tories to hold the seat.The Lib Dem Party has been fortunate to recover a measure of support in recent times but this will quickly evaporate if ‘flying the flag’ becomes a habit. If the party wants support it has to work for it and to deserve it.

  • frankie 19th Jul '19 - 10:14am

    The Cardiff and Richmond wards where Tory Lib Dem marginals with a mixture of Tory and Lib Dem councillors returned in the last election. Not so marginal anymore. It seems few if any Tory seats are now safe, as Daventry was regarded as a safe Tory seat. The even better news is the Tories are so obsessed with the threat of the Brexit party they are unable to see the Lib Dems as a threat; good shades of 2015 but with the boot on the other foot.

