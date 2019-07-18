Caron Lindsay

Caron’s Brecon and Radnorshire diary

By | Thu 18th July 2019 - 10:20 pm

Today started at 6 am when I dragged myself out of bed and headed to Edinburgh Airport for the first leg of my journey to Brecon and Radnorshire.

The flight to Cardiff (yes, I know, but train was twice the price and I don’t do it very often) was uneventful. When I realised the airport bus went to Cardiff Bay, I decided to take a wee detour.

 

It’s remarkable to think that this shrine to a fictional character still exists ten years after the events in the chilling Torchwood: Children of Earth.

i decided to take a boat trip back to the centre of Cardiff just so I could say that I had been on plane, train, bus, automobile and boat.

 

 But it was all going too well. When I got to Cardiff Central station I found that my train had been cancelled and the next one would get me to Llandrindod Wells at 8pm.in

However the nice people at Transport for Wales arranged for me to travel to Shrewsbury and then get a taxi with some others who had been similarly delayed.

I got thanks to a very pleasant Shrewsbury taxi driver called Wayne, not much later than planned. After booking into my hotel, which had been chosen for its cheapness alone but turned out to be across the road from the station and 6 minutes walk from HQ, I headed to our office.

 

It transpires  the building where where we are hosting our by-election campaign is replete with Lib Dem lore. Previous MPs  Roger Williams and Richard Livsey had used it as their base. Their photos and that of current AM Kirsty Williams.

Let’s hope that they are soon joined by Jane Dodds.

After some delivery I had the most delicious meal. It was the fish curry on the menu at Nasra and Fabian Veiyra’s restaurant Fabian’s Kitchen that got me through the door. The artwork on the walls is bold and beautiful and there is even a Naughty Corner.

The fish curry was beautiful – aniseedy and coconutty and deep. I didn’t much care for the chutney on the side on its own bit it was the perfect accompaniment.

I had started with creamy garlic mushrooms. I could have taken more garlic.  But then I like a lot.

And affogato seems to be on every menu at the moment – presumably because it is cheap to serve a dollop of ice cream and some coffee and you get to charge for the booze on the side too.

I wish Nasra and Fabian lived closer to me. They worked so well together. It was just the two of them on and they did a great job. It was busy so if you want to give the place a shot, book.

So now, for me, an uncharacteristically early night.

But a brief reminder of why  I am really here.

Firstly, because Jane Dodds is brilliant and we need someone with her wisdom and kindness in Parliament.

Secondly because her vote against Brexit would curb Boris Johnson’s power.

 

it’s more about saving this country from a disastrous Brexit. I have come to do  my bit.  Will you? I don’t often come but I phone and send money.

If we win this you will want to be a part of it. If we lose, you want want that on your conscience. Do all you can these next two weeks to get Jane elected.

This constituency is so beautiful, too. So much to love.

 

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

