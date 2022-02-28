How to help Ukraine

I am frustrated. I want to be on the Kyiv front line reporting the heroic defense of the city. I can’t. I am old and decrepit. But I – and whomever is reading this — can help in other ways. We can send money. We collect money. We can send clothes and supplies to refugees. We can support agencies helping to defend Ukraine and OUR democratic values. We can write to our MPs, Congressmen, Senators, community leaders and social media influencers expressing our opinions and calling on them to both prepare and act.

So to start with here is a selection of organisations helping Ukraine. There are others which you may already be aware of or have yet to be created. Please tell me of any by emailing me at [email protected] I will endeavour to dispatch regular updates.

United Help Ukraine is probably the biggest umbrella organisation for Ukrainian charities. It launched a fundraiser last month, saying it is working with other emergency response to “prepare humanitarian aid to civilians in anticipation of a Russian invasion.”

Razom for Ukraine was set up in 2014 to raise money for various projects in Ukraine. As the Russian invasion loomed they established an emergency response unit to purchase critical medical supplies and amplify the voice of Ukrainians on the world stage.

Voices of Children was established in 2015 to help children of Eastern Ukraine cope with the traumas of war. As the conflict spreads so does its work.

Sunflower of Peace has launched a fundraiser to prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

Revived Soldiers of Ukraine is a non-profit organization focused on medical aid and rehabilitation for Ukrainian soldiers.

It is feared that up to five million Ukrainians will end up in refugee camps in Moldova, Poland and Bulgaria. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees is the world’s most experienced agency at dealing with displaced persons.

The International Red Cross is the oldest humanitarian organisation in the world. There is also a branch in Ukraine. It will be my charity of choice.

UNICEF has been working for several years in Eastern Ukraine supporting health, nutrition, HIV prevention, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict. It is expanding its activities elsewhere in the country.

Collection tins — old-fashioned but effective and has the added bonus of raising the profile and creating a feel good factor. Some of the charities above, especially the older more established ones will have a large store of collection tins that they will be more than happy to send you. Knock on doors or stand on street corners and rattle away. Place some in local shops, football games, schools, railway stations, churches…. In my case, I am a local scout leader and am thinking of recruiting a team of young collectors.

Write to your MP, congressman, senator, state senator, local councillor, MEP. Even if it is just a one-liner to say that their constituent supports the Ukrainian battle for democracy and self-determination against a Russian dictator. It all helps. Don’t dismiss local politicians. Our governments have a bottom up pyramid structure which means that the national politicians require the help and support of their local colleagues much more than in autocratic countries such as Russia.

Most important of all: forward this blog to everyone on your email list and urge them to do the same. This article is appearing on Liberal Democrat Voice and on my Linkedinpage. There will be a link to both on my twitter page. My handle is at the beginning of this article. If you have a twitter account please retweet my tweet with the link to my article. Follow me for future information.

This article/blog is designed to throw a rolling stone which will hopefully produce an avalanche of much-needed aid.

* Tom Arms is the Foreign Editor of Liberal Democratic Voice. His book “America Made in Britain” has recently been published by Amberley Books. He is also the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War.”