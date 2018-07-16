How we can stop a hard Brexit NOW: The case for the EFTA option

Brexit is an absolute shambles.

Theresa May’s new Chequers deal did little to convince her own cabinet, let alone anybody else, and Labour in opposition are offering nothing either. All the while Britain is bitterly divided, and appears to be close to taking a long walk off of a short pier.

There is however a ready-made solution that could sort this mess out, and that is for the UK to join the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). This arrangement already works well for Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and it could work well for Britain too.

By joining the EFTA Britain would remain in the single market, providing peace of mind to the business community, and the hundreds of workers whose jobs currently hang in the balance. We would also have access to the trade agreements that the EFTA states already have with Canada, Mexico and others, which would further alleviate the economic risks of a hard Brexit. In addition, EFTA countries have a significant amount of influence over single market legislation, which May’s plan would not give us. EEA membership would also allow us to retain freedom of movement, which would secure the futures of over 3 million EU citizens currently living here, that this government is ready to betray.

The EFTA option would also nullify many of the concerns of Brexiteers at the same time. EFTA countries are not part of the customs union, so we would be able to negotiate new trade deals if we so desired. They are also exempt from the Common Agricultural Policy, which even many Lib Dems would probably concede is extremely regressive and bureaucratic. Plus while membership of the EEA does mean freedom of movement would continue, we would have the option of applying an emergency brake on this at any time, which Liechtenstein has already utilised.

If the Liberal Democrats were to put forward this proposal, we would likely have the support of the SNP, most Labour MPs, and pro-European Conservatives. Even some of the hard Brexiteers may be able to be persuaded to come on board, if it gave them a chance to undermine May. The EFTA option has the Parliamentary majority that the May deal lacks, making it a much more realistic option.

The current party policy of a second referendum on “the terms of the deal” is unclear, and in practice probably undeliverable. It doesn’t particularly resonate with the public either as we saw during the last election, when our vote share stagnated, and we struggled in areas that voted to leave. The EEA option is simpler, more pragmatic, and is something that we could feasibly get through Parliament NOW.

Now is the time for the Liberal Democrats to show the leadership that May’s coalition of chaos is severely lacking, and stand up for the best interests of everybody in this United Kingdom, however they voted in 2016.

Now is the time for us to support the EFTA option.

* Fraser is a Lib Dem member from Somerset, currently studying public policy at Warwick University.