How we can stop a hard Brexit NOW: The case for the EFTA option

Brexit is an absolute shambles.
Theresa May’s new Chequers deal did little to convince her own cabinet, let alone anybody else, and Labour in opposition are offering nothing either. All the while Britain is bitterly divided, and appears to be close to taking a long walk off of a short pier.
There is however a ready-made solution that could sort this mess out, and that is for the UK to join the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). This arrangement already works well for Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and it could work well for Britain too.
By joining the EFTA Britain would remain in the single market, providing peace of mind to the business community, and the hundreds of workers whose jobs currently hang in the balance. We would also have access to the trade agreements that the EFTA states already have with Canada, Mexico and others, which would further alleviate the economic risks of a hard Brexit. In addition, EFTA countries have a significant amount of influence over single market legislation, which May’s plan would not give us. EEA membership would also allow us to retain freedom of movement, which would secure the futures of over 3 million EU citizens currently living here, that this government is ready to betray.
The EFTA option would also nullify many of the concerns of Brexiteers at the same time. EFTA countries are not part of the customs union, so we would be able to negotiate new trade deals if we so desired. They are also exempt from the Common Agricultural Policy, which even many Lib Dems would probably concede is extremely regressive and bureaucratic. Plus while membership of the EEA does mean freedom of movement would continue, we would have the option of applying an emergency brake on this at any time, which Liechtenstein has already utilised.
If the Liberal Democrats were to put forward this proposal, we would likely have the support of the SNP, most Labour MPs, and pro-European Conservatives. Even some of the hard Brexiteers may be able to be persuaded to come on board, if it gave them a chance to undermine May. The EFTA option has the Parliamentary majority that the May deal lacks, making it a much more realistic option.
The current party policy of a second referendum on “the terms of the deal” is unclear, and in practice probably undeliverable. It doesn’t particularly resonate with the public either as we saw during the last election, when our vote share stagnated, and we struggled in areas that voted to leave. The EEA option is simpler, more pragmatic, and is something that we could feasibly get through Parliament NOW.
Now is the time for the Liberal Democrats to show the leadership that May’s coalition of chaos is severely lacking, and stand up for the best interests of everybody in this United Kingdom, however they voted in 2016.
Now is the time for us to support the EFTA option.
No, no, no.
The LibDems need to support Remain. The absolute last thing we should be doing is compromising on this, particularly not when Brexit is looking dodgy, and opinion is moving towards a second referendum. Muddying our position would be terrible politics _and_ would remove the one thing which has distinguished us recently.
No.
Given a choice only between a hard Brexit and EFTA, perhaps (it’s not clear that they would have us!)
But that’s not the situation. Remain is far better than EFTA, and when it’s clearer by the day that the leave campaigns won by cheating as well as lying, that needs to stay the policy.
Andrew, I was about to write the same, but as you have already posted all I can do is to second your position. If for any reason we cannot reverse this, then at that point let’s look at the best relationship, not before.
Minor point but Switzerland is not a member of the EEA, only EFTA
Agree 100%. Referendum great in principle, but with the clock ticking on article 50 the timeline doesn’t seem realistic in the slightest.
I will never cease to marvel at this party’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by having a sudden attack of The Sensibles.
The movement for a People’s Vote is picking up steam, with the first Tory to advocate it suggesting a three-way vote:
1. Remain
2. May’s Deal Brexit
3. No Deal Brexit
If such a thing happened let’s just spend a moment thinking about the way it plays out. All the Brexit headbangers attack the Deal and campaign for No Deal. The government back the deal, so anyone who wants to kick the government (always a popular option in a referendum) has every reason to not vote for the Deal. We should probably expect, therefore, that the Referendum quickly becomes a fight between No Deal and Remain. Rightly, in my view – the Soft Brexit option of becoming a rule-taker with less influence over the EU than we have now makes very little sense as a move from where we are now.
In that scenario, we need to make sure Remain beats No Deal. Which means being very clear and unwavering in our view that there is nothing on the table which beats the situation we have now. Andrew Ducker is totally right.
Can we PLEASE stop endlessly giving ground to our opponents when they never shift a single millimetre in our direction? It’s politically weak, it’s dreadful negotiating tactics and it makes the public think we don’t stand for anything.
Shift. The Overton Window. Back.
We should be committed to REMAIN, and if we leave, then we should be committed to rejoining in any parliament in which we’re part of the government.
ERG and co call for no deal? We call for joining Schengen and the Euro.
STOP GIVING GROUND ALL THE TIME.
@Sarah Brown
Where have you been for the past few years? Join Schengen and the Euro? Do you really want the Lib Dems’ support to stay in single figures?
Yes there is a theoretical way of stopping mass EU immigration but will the voters actually believe you and can it be explained in a way that everyone can understand and not be perverted by brexiteers.
It is laid out here if you have the time to wade thru it, http://efta4uk.eu/fom-and-the-eea/
Below is the conclusion:
“Whatever the EU might declare in terms of freedom of movement being “non-negotiable” for EU Member States, it is undeniable that it is negotiable within the framework of the EEA Agreement, as it applies to Efta states.
Therefore, if the UK chooses to follow the Efta/EEA option as an interim solution to expedite the Article 50 settlement, once the agreement is adopted it can follow the procedural steps pioneered by Liechtenstein. And by this means, it can impose limits on immigration from EEA states.””
The other way is reform of benefits/tax credits/access to social housing etc so that they are only available after an extended period of residence (5-10 yrs) which as long as applied equally to Brits can be done before a second vote and would at least convince the voters that the govn is listening to their concerns. Even better if made retrospective in terms of convincing the voters that u r serious.
@Andrew Ducker – And how would you propose getting that through Parliament? There isn’t a majority for a second referendum, and there never has been. Not to mention that if Brexit is just cancelled most leave voters will (quite rightly) feel that they have been betrayed. The EEA option is a realistic compromise so we can sort ourselves out without wrecking the economy. Plus it’ll give us a platform to fully rejoin later if we so choose, which May’s deal would not.
This article seems to confuse EEA with EFTA, the two are not synonymous.
The UK population is about 64 million, whereas Switzerland is about 8.5 million and Norway about 5.3 m. Iceland is not even 0.4 m and Liechtenstein is not much more than a village. The UK would dwarf the other countries and completely change EFTA. EFTA has its court in Luxembourg, but Switzerland is not included. Involving the UK could increase the workload x 10.
The UK could remain part of the EEA. Given the Good Friday Agreement it may well be the only viable alternative to no Brexit. Joining EFTA would be another step, but it would greatly change EFTA and require considerable investment from the UK.
Then there is the problem that the Single Market does not include the Customs Union, so there would still be a lot of certification of origin bureaucracy and a continued question mark over the Irish border.
As it stands joining EFTA and the EEA would be opposed by Corbyn, Labour MPs will not break ranks to save May and the policy would not be taken on enthusiastically by the SNP nor by the Lib Dem membership. The Party would be in a similar position to how it was on the Alternative Vote, struggling to defend a policy that is not the Party’s own and which is not particularly supported.
Mrs May has just accepted four right-wing amendments to her plan according to the TV so looks like Brexit is back on track, albeit one where the sleepers are crumbling as the train rattles along.
@Sarah Brown – The party is currently “giving ground to our opponents” by calling for an impossible second referendum, while offering no decent liberal alternative. The EEA is that alternative. And there’s no shame in bringing different groups together and comprising for the good of the country, in fact I think it would showcase good leadership on our part to take it upon ourselves to stop May’s deal or a no deal Brexit which would both be far worse.
Brexit is being driven by the Tory party. We don’t have to change our policy for two reasons
1.It’s the right policy
2. Changing it wouldn’t give us a soft Brexit, that is in the gift of the Tory party.
It is not up to us to make Brexit work, firstly because we have no ablilty too and secondly it can’t be done. This mess lies firmly at the door of the Tories and brave Brexiteers let them clear it up, don’t offer them a way out by trying to help you’ll just get the blame.
Fraser, what makes you think that purely by making this shift in policy, it would be in our gift to “lead” the country into this solution? We are comprehensively shut out of the power structures of parliament, and neither Tories or Labour have any interest in letting us be seen to do anything influential.
Frazer: we have 12 MPs. We’re not going to get ANYTHING through parliament.
Sarah is right, we need to be moving the overton window back towards Liberalism. UKIP never managed to get a single MP elected, but look how far they shifted the overton window in their direction by not ever conceding a single iota of ground.
I think there is a split in this party between those who want to achieve liberal aims by any means possible, and those who want to get into parliament, and who will give up their liberal ideals to get there. It’d be interesting to know how many are on which side.
We’re already in single figures.
Nobody took UKIP and Farage seriously initially.
And they won.
They won by adopting an extreme position and hammering away at it. Because it initially seemed outrageous, they got on TV, the press wrote about it.
And bit by bit, because it was part of the narrative it became a serious talking point.
Then it became a mainstream political force.
And now it’s political orthodoxy.
DRAG
THE
WINDOW
BACK.
We should adopt a position that is entirely in line with our pro EU, federalist principles. And yes, people will call it outrageous, and unrealistic.
But in the 90s, when the Euro was starting to become a thing it would merely have been seen as being at one end of the political debate.
We have lost that by constantly giving ground. Stop giving ground. Drag the window back the other way.
And if there’s an election and we go into coalition agreements, even if you are desperate for your absurd referendum, don’t have it as your opening position. Your opening position is hard remain, the Euro, Schengen, kilometres on the road signs.
And then haggle.
But for the love of god, stop giving ground. Hold the bloody line.
Sarah
Poor old (young) Fraser. In his first article for Liberal Democrat Voice, he puts forward a perfectly sensible proposal and gets capital letters (which represents shouting in many people’s eyes), a “bloody” which represents swearing according to a headteacher of my acquaintance, and a “for the love of god” for his trouble. Many of us have been suggesting just such a proposal for a long time (since just after the referendum in my case) and it is advocated by none other than the Adam Smith Institute and Christopher Booker (who, though annoying, is not a known extremist). Is it too much to ask for calm and polite argument in response? I recognise your passion on this but we are a party of awkward squad members – we don’t tend to be swayed by capital letters, swearing and god-for-the-loving.
@William Fowler.
If what you say about the amendments is true I can only assume that T.M. will be taking another walking holiday in the Welsh hills.
Don’t panic, leave that to the Tories. Stick to what we have held to for the past two years, which is the right way forward to prevent Brexit. The call for another referendum is gaining ground and may before long be the only way forward. Andrew Ducker, Sarah Brown and Frankie (who has been right all along) are writing good sense here.
@ Sarah Brown,
You do have the courage of your convictions. You are a true Remainer. Most of the others are lukewarm remainers. They only want the EU if they don’t have to have all of it.
@ Fraser Coppin,
I might just say again what I said on another post. There are several problems. Firstly the jargon is hard for even for those who are reasonably well informed to stay abreast of. We have the customs union, the single market, EFTA, EEA, the Norway Option, the Switzerland option etc. I don’t think the EU like the Switzerland option and have indicated they won’t offer that again.
How many people know that places like Monaco, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man aren’t in the EU. I’ve just looked up that the Isle of Man isn’t even in the EEA either. But it is in the Customs Union! I have quite a good customer who is based there and there’s never any problem shipping orders to him. But Gibraltar is in the EU. So it’s not directly just a matter of the tax havens wanting to stay out.
But the main problem is that the Remainers won’t like it because it’s not the EU. Leavers won’t like it because they’ll think it is the EU – just by another name. Especially as freedom of movement is only very slightly affected.
During my lifetime from McMillan to May the Tories have basically been the ruling power in the UK, and the EU has essentially been their project and their internal dispute. The rest of us just accepted our membership (the Labour party had initial ‘rich man’s club’reservations) forhe good it produced in terms of peace and prosperity. There is not much either ourselves or Labour can do to intervene in this dispute. All we can do is keep out of it, say we would just prefer to stay in the EU.
When finally the Tories decide their vision of the future, opposition parties will then be able to react. Either we accept the new reality, campaign to either adjust it or return to full EU membership. In the meantime I am supporting Mrs May as a pragmatic Tory. Her right wing ideologioues probably want Brexit in order to convert the UK into an extreme neo-liberal state
Well done Fraser, well done Paul.
So, the rest of you would prefer ‘no deal’ – for that is where we are headed. Nor is there going to be another referendum.
The ‘no dealers’ have only to knock down proposals that cannot ‘build’ a majority in the Commons and we are ‘out’.
There will be some Tories who come to the EEA/EFTA party – those who don’t have Brexit majorities in their constituencies or who are set to retire anyway.
There are Labour MPs already and their numbers will grow.
Rather than be faced with a ‘no deal situation’ the EU27 will suggest it as a useful interim, then one after another LD MPs (a former MPs) will commit.
Why not lead, rather than be dragged there and eventually split over ‘the enemy of the good’?
@ Jennie, and others
“…..moving the overton window back towards Liberalism”.
OK this is fair enough but I’ve never quite understood how this ties in with support for the EU. I though you guys were into ‘small is beautiful’ and want to devolve as much power as possible to local entities.
Except when its the EU? Then you want to hand power the other way to a Pan European Entity !
@Sarah Brown
UKIP cashed in on the hubris of the ‘elite’ (audience member; “How do you see the EU in ten years’ time, Mr Clegg?” Answer; “About the same.”). You could argue that Nigel Farage, in terms of results (whether we approve or not), has been one of our most successful politicians, even if he and his ‘associates’, both in UKIP and elsewhere, were largely shooting at an open goal.
We are already haggling, at least amongst ourselves, on this side of the Channel. The problem is that it’s taken us so long to get this far. We should have been doing the ‘haggling’ with Barnier and co MONTHS AGO!
If we are to emerge from this self inflicted nightmare with anything worthwhile, it won’t be down to the Lib Dems; but could be brought about by events over which we have no control. There’s a little get together in Helsinki today, which might have a little more influence than we think.
You can keep your “federalist principles” if you want. It’s not something that I nor many people both here and across the EU actually share. The idea of ‘pooling sovereignty’ made sense back in 1975 when trade was paramount. The concept of a ‘United States of Europe’ is a step too far, at least for the immediate future.
What really worries me is not the geopolitical implications of Brexit but the possible economic consequences, not for my generation (we’ve had our time in the sun) but for those generations of Brits to come. All the more ironic that they largely stayed at home just over two years ago when it really mattered, only to be seduced by Corbyn and co a year later, when it was really a bit too late.
@Sarah Brown “Nobody took UKIP and Farage seriously initially. And they won.”
Then collapsed back into single figures when their raison d’être had gone (although support for UKIP in the polls and its spin-offs in recent local byelections suggest there’s life in the old dog yet!). The Lib Dems risk a similar fate (perhaps worse given that their starting point as the anti-UKIP starts at such a low level of support). By appearing to be little more than an “Exit from Brexit” pressure group, whether Brexit is avoided or not, the party looks redundant afterwards.
Even on the single issue of Brexit, one benefit of this sort of debate is that it helps clarify the Lib Dem position, which surprisingly for such an identity-defining topic, is not crystal clear. This is largely because of the deliberate fudge of claiming to respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum, choice of departure not destination, etc., but is compounded by the lack of a clearly articulated vision of what the Lib Dems’ preferred “Remain” looks like: status quo, Cameron’s deal, ever closer union, “joining Schengen and the Euro”, etc. A definitive position such as the one you describe would mean that (for better or worse!) the party has a clear direction on the EU from day one after either Brexit or Exit from Brexit.
there isn’t time to get the legislation for another referendum through parliament in time for a referendum to be held before next March, after which there would – if it went Remain – still need to be time to get the EU to agree to the UK resiling on Art 50.
“Norway” equivalence looks like a realistic option in the time, politically feasible, given the votes, arguably does what the narrow leave vote in the 2016 ref. mandated. And from that point it would be possible to have a discussion about where the Uk should go next in its relationship with the EU – and when some sensible positions are established there could, if it was contentious, be a further vote. But a vote to remain before we actually leave just isn’t feasible.
@Paul Walter “I recognise your passion on this but we are a party of awkward squad members – we don’t tend to be swayed by capital letters, swearing and god-for-the-loving.”
Surely a candidate for the best post on this site. 🙂
John,
Brexit is a major change and in major changes the ones who suffer most are those that “struggle to adapt”. I’ve recently been looking at quora at the collapse of the USSR the parallels with Brexit are there.
“As the weeks turned into months, however, things changed as the government was unable to meet a lot of expectations. It’s tough to meet expectations when no one knows entirely what they should be, and those who have ideas don’t necessarily agree. ”
“The enormous sense of adventure never went away, because everything was either new, transforming to meet the new reality, dead or dying off, or staying close to the status quo ante. Anything and everything seemed possible. If you were a 20-something, as I was, that was great.
The flip side of that was the fear and disappointment that went along with it. Everywhere you went were people who didn’t fare so well in the transformation, people who’d earned an expectation that the government would take care of them because they’d fought in the war or worked their whole lives in a job who all of a sudden had nothing. As a student I saw plenty of professors and school administrators who went from highly-respected professionals who the best the Soviet Union had to offer in 1990 to highly-respected professionals who literally had to sell household goods in front of a metro station to get by just 2 years later.”
https://www.quora.com/What-was-it-like-to-be-in-the-Soviet-Union-just-after-it-collapsed
While Brexit isn’t the collapse of the USSR there will be many people who think “they are still entitled to their retirement in the sun” who will be getting rather a shock. No booming economy, no happy retirement, it is as simple as that.
Fraser Coppin makes a fresh powerful case based on the situation we find ourselves in now. I voted remain, but admit to sharing much of Peter Martin and Bill le Breton’s concerns. I certainly don’t like the remote nature of the 27 which has become a monolith dedicated to a federal state of Europe pursuing neo-liberal nostrums (as in Greece) – and that is how it is seen by many on the kicking end of modern British employment practices and politics.
Lib Dems need to wake up to the party’s unpopularity (some historical – weak flirting with neo liberalism between 2010-15). In the Observer poll last Sunday Lib Dems were on just 8% -the same level as UKIP. Lib Dems are seen rightly or wrongly as an anti-Brexit one trick pony with an occasional nod in the direction of minority interests – rather than the major economic concerns and policies affecting the vast majority of the population and by challenging the social injustice of inequality. They are not seen as relevant. The Overton window ? The Lib Dems shut it themselves during the Clegg, Alexander, Laws regime. The evidence is there – getting 5% or less in seats we held a decade or so ago.
As to the Adam Smith Institute endorsement – Smith departed in 1790 and Bentham in 1832. – so no thanks, Paul. My Liberalism is based on humanity not on a Gradgrind utilitarian definition of economics and policy.
Just over eighty years ago Dangerfield wrote the seminal ‘The Strange Death of Liberal England’ showing how a once powerful party evaporated. Feels like a re-run just now.
@Ian – We already ARE in a position where we have to choose between a Hard Brexit and another arrangement. I’m sure everyone here would agree that “no deal” would be an absolute disaster, which is why we should be pushing for the closest relationship with the EU that we can. Remain/rejoin isn’t a realistic option (at least in the short term), the public will not accept an overturning of the referendum result.
This article is spot on right. If I was wearing a hat I’d take it off to you.
@William Fowler – The emergency break won’t necessarily be an easy sell, but then neither is May’s convoluted mess. We have to show that we’re listening to people’s concerns about immigration, indeed the fact that we haven’t done so is one of the reasons we’re in this mess . But then as Lib Dems we have long argued that immigration from Europe has been a good thing for this country, which is a fact, and that has to continue to be our position. So we need to strike a balance between the two “extremes”. I think your idea of delaying benefits is a decent one too, and indeed I think it was Lib Dem policy back in 2015? May be wrong about that.
Free movement but with a cap on numbers (perhaps with exceptions for students, high skilled people etc.) and some restrictions on claiming welfare would be a good place to start I think.
Christopher Haigh – ‘During my lifetime from McMillan to May the Tories have basically been the ruling power in the UK, and the EU has essentially been their project and their internal dispute.’
That was probably true upto Maastricht – not since. If that referendum showed nothing else it is that there are grave reservations about the EU right across the political spectrum. That of course included something in the order of a third of the-then LDP vote, who went for LEAVE.
Post Maastricht things genuinely did change and this really is not an internal Conservative argument. What to do about that is another matter, but this really is not party politics as usual. Looking back every party leader since 1992 has been fighting the fallout of Maastricht ratification. I criticise Cameron for much but at the very least he diagnosed the problem, even if his solution wasn’t quite right.
I’d absolutely support the EEA plus EFTA option. Great and brave post to open this up for debate.
The problem with the referendum has been the winner takes all mentality which had created a lot of bitterness, but now Remainers seem to be pursuing their own winner-takes-all approach. I understand why, but not sure it helps.
If and when it becomes clear that No Deal is the about to happen and Lib Dem votes in the commons are needed to pull us back from that precipice, then maybe we should vote for it. But for us to “lead” towards any form of Brexit would be for us to campaign for something which we as a party do not believe in, at a time when our position is as defensible as ever (the government’s travails serve only to demonstrate that there is no good solution to the Brexit conundrum that can be accepted by at least some Leavers, because they never bothered to work that out before campaigning for it).
Peter Martin:
The party is not a relentlessly localist party, even if we gave a good impression that it was in the 2000s. Our constitution states that “We aim to disperse power” (NB. disperse =/=devolve downwards), and that “decisions [should be] taken at the lowest practicable level”, which I don’t think anyone disagrees with. The trouble is there are some decisions which it is genuinely much more practicable to take at a higher level, and we shouldn’t be afraid to admit that either. To quote more of the preamble:
Fraser,
We have no dog in this fight. The shape of Brexit will be shaped by the Tories and DUP not by us and not even by Labour (although one or two Labour MP’s may help it through). We can rush in as sensible people and try to alleviate some of the pain but all we will be is useful fig leaves for May and Co. We can change little by offerring to help (all we will gain is a reputation for weakness and fudging things, Coalition mark II in otherwords), by presenting a clear alternative we provide a light in the darkness which people can chose to ignore or follow.
I’ll leave you with the following though. A fox lost his tail in a trap, but rather than accepting it as a misfortune he tried to encourage all the other foxes to cut of their tails as it was much more stylish to have no tail. We are facing the same situation with the Brexiteers they are tailess but for the sake of unity want the rest of us to cut of our tails and join them. I have no desire to mutilate myself just so they can feel better.
Anna Soubry MP What a magnificent fighting passionate speech in the Commons just now. What courage and fire she has.
All the talk about May’s Chequers proposals are about which parts of her party may or may not back them, rather than the actual detail of the proposals.
When you look at the details, it is nonsense, and would be an administrative nightmare. The amendments that JRM and chums proposed are not designed to improve things, they are intended to make them completely unacceptable to the EU. And it looks like May just rolled over and accepted them.
At this rate, there won’t be a deal, good or bad, to actually vote on. Hard Brexit is now the default option.
That in turn means that when the time comes, the choice will be a hard, no deal Brexit, or staying in. There is a majority in Parliament against hard Brexit, but I can see them shying away from making this choice on our behalf, and therefore going back to the people with another referendum.
Which means we need to unequivocally be the party of Remain. There’s no point in compromising now for a soft Brexit when that option won’t be on the table by next March.
Thanks for all the comments so far, both positive and negative. There’s a lot to get through and I have an MA dissertation I’m putting off, but I’ll try and respond to as many as I can 🙂
Jennie,
i suspect that the majority of “those who want to get into parliament, and who will give up their liberal ideals to get there” are long gone; there is no easy way into parliament as a Lib Dem I suspect they will be much more attracted to the Tories, Labour and in Scotland the SNP, after all opportunists are attracted by opportunity. If the Lib Dems revive I’m sure they will be back.
@Paul Walter – It’s fine, I fully expected that this article would ruffle a few feathers, and that’s fine. We’re having a conservation about one of the fundamental issues our party is based upon here, it’s not always going to be pleasant, but it’s definitely necessary. I respect everyone’s opinion 🙂
I read your article as well, really good stuff! Glad some others in the party have been thinking about this policy for a while.
Well I did say “although one or two Labour MP’s may help it through”, it would appear I under estimated the number it is 4.
@David Raw
I’d recommend you check out the Adam Smith Institute policy page. There’s honestly some of the best liberal policies on there.
@Fraser
I certainly agree with you. If we’re to argue the case for another referendum then we’re effectively endorsing a no-deal scenario at this point and then to only have a referendum once we’ve crashed out. Even if Parliament were to agree on having another referendum by the end of this month, there is absolutely no time to have one before the end of March 2019.
Farage spent decades and decades arguing the case (albeit very crappy case) for Brexit. We honestly don’t have that time. We must now either push for EEA/EFTA + Customs or concede we’re leaving without a deal and if we’re doing the latter, how much of the economy are we willing to sacrifice to later make the case for rejoining the EU? Ignoring the time constraints for the moment, the only way we’d get the country to unify and agree on rejoining the EU would be to go through all the economic pain of existing outside of it. Only then will people realise that while the EU’s not perfect, it’s certainly better in than out but I’m not willing to see the economy go to ash to make the case to rejoin. I’m not rich enough for that. We must push for the softest of Brexits.