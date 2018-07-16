Rebecca Trimnell picked as PPC for Gloucester

Local resident Dr Rebecca Trimnell has been picked to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Gloucester at the next General Election.

Rebecca, who lives in the Westgate area of the city, was chosen by Lib Dem party members from a shortlist of two at a selection meeting in the city on Saturday night. She will take on Conservative MP Richard Graham and Labour’s Fran Boait at the next General Election, which could happen at anytime between now and 2022.

Rebecca, 39, who lives in the shadow of St Oswald’s Priory, is a former researcher to the Liberal Democrat county council group at Shire Hall. She now works as an activities co-ordinator for people with dementia at a residential home in the city.

Rebecca is the mother of one teenage daughter who attends a local secondary school in Gloucester. She has a doctorate in politics and has been involved with the Liberal Democrats for over twenty years, after first helping her mother deliver Focus leaflets as a teenager.

Rebecca, who also hopes to become a city councillor for Westgate in 2020, is campaigning for more investment in the city centre and against the Conservatives’ vanishing council.

Rebecca said;

I am really honoured to be selected by the Liberal Democrats to be their Parliamentary candidate in Gloucester. It’s clear that Britain and Gloucester are facing real tough challenges over the next few years. This last week has shown that the Government is an absolute mess over Brexit with the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis. It is obvious that Theresa May cannot deliver on Brexit. This is the most important issue in a generation and the Government has failed. There’s only one option left now. Hand Brexit back over to the people to have the final say on the Brexit deal and include the option to remain in the EU. Meanwhile, while the Conservative MPs squabble over Brexit, there are people sleeping on the streets, too many relying on foodbanks to feed their families, a welfare system that doesn’t help those in real need and an NHS in crisis.

She added;

Gloucester also faces real challenges. Gloucester City Council is vanishing before our eyes as it faces death by a thousand Tory cuts while prominent members of the Labour Party, such as Stroud MP David Drew, want to finish the council off completely by replacing it with a single council for Gloucestershire. Gloucester is a unique and historically rich city with so much to offer and the council is under real risk of vanishing at the hands of both the Tories and Labour Party.

A Gloucester Liberal Democrat spokesman said;