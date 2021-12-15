How will you help Helen win North Shropshire tomorrow?

I’ve not long finished hosting the eve of poll Maraphone for Helen Morgan in North Shropshire. It was a busy night – breakout rooms and everything. And it took Eastbourne PPC Josh Babarinde a whole hour to find anyone who would admit to voting Conservative tomorrow.

✨ Something special is happening in #NorthShropshire ⏰ It took me AN HOUR of calling in this eve’s @LibDems phone drive before I found someone who was voting Tory. 🔵🪑Safe Tory seat? No chance. 🔵➡️🔶Traditional Tories are switching to @helenhalcrow.#ThePartyIsOverBoris pic.twitter.com/gclgv4ga3F — Josh Babarinde OBE (@JoshBabarinde) December 15, 2021

And what was absolutely amazing was that Ed Davey came along and joined us for a while. The indefatigable campaigner wasn’t going to let a wee tussle with Omicron get him down. He has been to North Shropshire so often they will probably send him a Council Tax bill and he is clearly gutted that he can’t be there tomorrow. But to come and hit the phones despite feeling poorly is above and beyond the call of duty.

This by-election has a very special feel to it. For the second time this year, the party has put in a supreme effort. Remember how good it felt to elect Sarah Green in June? We can elect Helen Morgan as our 13th MP tomorrow but this seat is not going to fall into our lap without a massive polling day effort.

If you can possibly get over to North Shropshire and help out with knocking up, please do.

If you can’t go, join me from 9am in the Maraphone where our marvellous team of hosts will guide you through the day. Don’t worry if you haven’t done phone knocking up before. It’s really great fun and even more so when you have a team of people to share the day with.

All the information you need to help tomorrow is here on Helen Morgan’s website.

Helen needs your help tomorrow. Think how brilliant it will be to see her elected at some ungodly hour on Friday morning. A really great start to the Festive Season. Come and make it happen.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings