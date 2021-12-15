Davey: North Shropshire now a “coin toss” between Lib Dems and Conservatives

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has said the crucial North Shropshire by-election tomorrow (Thursday 16 December) is now a “coin toss” between the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.

The once ultra-safe Conservative seat is now under serious threat, amid local anger about ambulance waiting times, farmers being let down and rural communities feeling taken for granted by Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats knocked on over 23,000 doors last weekend with over 1,000 volunteers on the ground during the final week. On eve of the poll today, Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan was joined on the campaign trail by five of the party’s MPs.

Even a close second for the party would deal a major further blow to Boris Johnson’s authority in what should be one of the safest Conservative seats in the country.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This crucial by-election is now a coin toss between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Throughout this campaign, lifelong Conservative voters have told us they are switching to the Liberal Democrats because they are tired of being taken for granted by Boris Johnson. People in North Shropshire and around the country deserve a fair deal where everyone plays by the same rules – including those in Downing Street. We know that every vote today will count, and that the future direction of the country is at stake. If Labour and Green voters lend us their support, we can deal a hammer blow to Boris Johnson and tell him that the party is over.

Liberal Democrat candidate for the North Shropshire by-election Helen Morgan said:

Today, thousands of voters in North Shropshire have a chance to send a message to Boris Johnson’s incompetent government by voting Liberal Democrat. Residents in North Shropshire just want a fair deal where their ambulance service crisis is solved, farmers are backed and the area is no longer taken for granted. We have a once in a generation chance to send a message to the Government today to end the decades of Conservatives taking us for granted, we should take our opportunity.

