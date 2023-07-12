Are you as angry as I am by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments today? At the NATO summit, as a side issue, the G7 nations promised more military supplies for Ukraine. In a briefing to journalists Wallace said:

There is a slight word of caution here, which is that whether we like it or not people want to see gratitude. … My counsel to the Ukrainians is sometimes you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks of weapons and yes the war is a noble war and yes we see it as you doing a war for – not just yourself – but our freedoms. But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America, you’ve got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that you know that it’s worth it and it’s worthwhile and that they’re getting something for it. And whether you like that or not, that is just the reality of it. … I said to the Ukrainians last year, when I drove 11 hours to Kyiv to be given a list – I said, I am not Amazon.

Earlier he had told Sky News that Ukraine is “always asking for more even after receiving the latest batch of arms”.

Richard Foord, our Defence spokesperson, shares my fury. He says:

Ukrainian people are dying every single day because of Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion – all they are asking for is the equipment needed to protect their country. It is ill-judged to scold them for this and demand that they show more ‘gratitude’. Rishi Sunak should make clear that the Defence Secretary’s comments do not represent the UK’s position on our support for Ukraine. It’s vital that we continue to stand for the rules-based order and with the Ukrainian people.

Quite apart from the appalling reminders of past imperial power, don’t we all know that threats to an ally are threats to all of us?

It also brings to mind the gung ho attitude of American film-makers who liked to make out that the US won World War 11 and saved Europe, for which we should be grateful. The truth was that their country sat on the sidelines while the UK was the only country left resisting the Nazification of Europe. The US only entered the war when their own direct interests were challenged at Pearl Harbour.

No, Ben Wallace. I do not expect Ukraine to lick our shoes in gratitude. We should be grateful to them for bravely defending the front line against Putin. Their efforts and sacrifice should make us all safer. It is in the UK’s interests, and the interests of all European nations, for Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion.

Rishi Sunak has indeed now distanced himself from Ben Wallace’s comments.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.