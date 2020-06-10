I applaud the Bristol protest

I feel compelled to write this article after reading an opposing op-ed around ‘mob rule’ regarding the toppling of the Edward Colston statue last weekend. I personally haven’t commented on the actions of the Bristol protest thus far, today I want to say I applaud and stand with those who acted on Sunday.

Let me be honest and frank; at first, I was in two minds about the actions of the protest. I wasn’t sure if these were the ‘correct’ actions on the day, then I realised something, and it’s something we all have to…It’s not my place as a white male to dictate how anyone should feel about a statue of a man who profiteered from the slave trade.

For the people spouting its historical significance in the media, let me say this. We record history in books and museums, statues are built with one purpose to venerate and glorify its subject. I personally don’t see there’s a debatable position on this; he profiteered from the suffering and enslavement of people! I really couldn’t care if he subsequently bequeathed said ill-gotten gains to parts of Bristol…it’s blood money, pure and simple!

Civil disobedience has an important place when all other methods fail. It’s why we honour the Suffragette movement, Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King. After all Dr King said, ‘One has a moral duty to disobey unjust laws.’

The people of Bristol had campaigned vigorously for years to have the statue removed, and it remained in place. The reality is unless it was removed by force, it was never going to come down, and these actions have spurred real action and real debate into our statues and historical whitewashing.

This is just the start; we must come to terms with the legacy of the British Empire, and we have to begin to teach our role in the world accurately.

Here’s the good news, we now have an excellent opportunity to replace on that plinth someone worth our admiration and reverence. Someone perhaps who led the charge in fighting racism, I’ll leave that decision with the people of Bristol.

* I'm a Liberal Democrat member having joined last year from Labour, I was previously Chair and Founder of the YF Devolution and Local Government Committee