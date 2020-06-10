My heart leapt for joy when I saw that statue chucked into the Avon

Embed from Getty Images

Sunday’s event in Bristol was exceptional.

I am not going to be mealy-mouthed about it.

My heart leapt for joy when I saw that damned statue unceremoniously chucked into the Avon.

There was just something that felt emblematic and historical about it. It was a one-off. It happened on a Sunday afternoon, just like when Mandela walked free. The Colston-dunking felt up there with that.

It is very significant that the police let the event happen. Perhaps they were mindful of Bristol’s long history of riots. Superintendent Andy Bennett, in charge that afternoon, told the Bristol Post:

I know it was the right thing to do for the safety of everyone. No one got hurt and we had no arrests in the whole protest. That is 10,000 passionate people. Bristol should be proud of itself.

It is worth reading that excellent Bristol Post article in full. Superintendent Bennett is a superb example of British police staff, a man with acute local sensitivity. The finest.

I am torn in two here. The appropriate measures should be taken with those responsible for the act. The statue should have been taken down years ago. I don’t condone the Sunday action but, quite frankly, I celebrate it. I support purely non-violent protest in the best traditions laid down by Rev Martin Luther King Jr. I absolutely condemn violence. But I felt joy in my heart on Sunday afternoon. These are contradictory emotions. But being human inherently involves contradictions.

If that puts me down as implicitly advocating a slippery slope to anarchy – then so be it. I don’t think it does. I think this is an exceptional event. I don’t think it will kick off thousands of acts of criminal damage. I feel safer because of Sunday’s Bristolian event, not less safe.

And for those already preparing their keyboards for reams of “whataboutery” below the line – give it a rest.

There is something seminal going on here.

No matter who or what we are, let us all stand, hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, with our Black/BAME brothers and sisters, and take whatever actions are needed to move real equality forward.

None of us are free of things we have done, or supported, or condoned, or failed to take action against, in the past that we should be ashamed of. But we can all resolve to show humility – to listen, learn and act going forward.

…no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

Black Lives Matter.

