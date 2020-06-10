Paul Walter

My heart leapt for joy when I saw that statue chucked into the Avon

Sunday’s event in Bristol was exceptional.

I am not going to be mealy-mouthed about it.

My heart leapt for joy when I saw that damned statue unceremoniously chucked into the Avon.

There was just something that felt emblematic and historical about it. It was a one-off. It happened on a Sunday afternoon, just like when Mandela walked free. The Colston-dunking felt up there with that.

It is very significant that the police let the event happen. Perhaps they were mindful of Bristol’s long history of riots. Superintendent Andy Bennett, in charge that afternoon, told the Bristol Post:

I know it was the right thing to do for the safety of everyone. No one got hurt and we had no arrests in the whole protest. That is 10,000 passionate people. Bristol should be proud of itself.

It is worth reading that excellent Bristol Post article in full. Superintendent Bennett is a superb example of British police staff, a man with acute local sensitivity. The finest.

I am torn in two here. The appropriate measures should be taken with those responsible for the act. The statue should have been taken down years ago. I don’t condone the Sunday action but, quite frankly, I celebrate it. I support purely non-violent protest in the best traditions laid down by Rev Martin Luther King Jr. I absolutely condemn violence. But I felt joy in my heart on Sunday afternoon. These are contradictory emotions. But being human inherently involves contradictions.

If that puts me down as implicitly advocating a slippery slope to anarchy – then so be it. I don’t think it does. I think this is an exceptional event. I don’t think it will kick off thousands of acts of criminal damage. I feel safer because of Sunday’s Bristolian event, not less safe.

And for those already preparing their keyboards for reams of “whataboutery” below the line – give it a rest.

There is something seminal going on here.

No matter who or what we are, let us all stand, hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, with our Black/BAME brothers and sisters, and take whatever actions are needed to move real equality forward.

None of us are free of things we have done, or supported, or condoned, or failed to take action against, in the past that we should be ashamed of. But we can all resolve to show humility – to listen, learn and act going forward.

…no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

Black Lives Matter.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Chris Bertram 10th Jun '20 - 10:29am

    Yes to giving all members of society equal rights, equal opportunities, equal esteem.

    No to mob rule – and make no mistake, this event was mob rule.

    You’re ok with it *on this occasion* because you approved of the outcome. But the next occasion may be something of which you really don’t approve – and allowing this instance enables those to whom you are fundamentally opposed to say “but it was ok for them …”, and what then?

    It’s the start of a slippery slope, and this is really dangerous. As Liberals, we surely believe in the rule of law as much as we believe in anything. Letting that go even slightly disturbs me, and I don’t for a moment think that I’m alone in this.

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 10th Jun '20 - 10:33am

    Great article, Paul

  • Andy Hinton 10th Jun '20 - 10:58am

    Absolutely how I feel, thanks for writing it Paul. The wave of statues being reconsidered since only goes to underline the effectiveness of it as a piece of civil disobedience.

  • Dominic 10th Jun '20 - 11:11am

    I couldn’t disagree more with this posting. I found the whole thing disgusting. If our response to the nasty populism of Donald Trump is to reach for his playbook and respond in kind, with more nasty populist acts like this, then political life will only get more polarised and unpleasant.

    We already hear that the response to this act is to mobilise hard-right groups to ‘defend’ monuments. But what happens when they start defacing and tearing down the symbols of which you *do* approve? It’s not “whataboutery”; it’s the natural corollary of what you are promoting, and it will continue to ramp up. None of this helps to improve people’s lives.

    Liberals are better than this.

  • Innocent Bystander 10th Jun '20 - 11:12am

    This attitude is the reason I stayed a party member for only two years.
    Don’t dismiss the truth as “whataboutery”. You claim to ‘absolutely condemn violence”. There was no violence only because the police did not enforce the law. If they had tried and the situation had escalated where would you have stood then?
    What level of protestor violence would you condone to get the statue into the Avon?
    A little bit of pushing? A medium bit? Petrol bombs?
    Those who compare this act to toppling statues of Hussein or Stalin are utter!y misguided. There was, specifically, no democracy there. Bristol has one and it has been disrespected and its citizens disenfranchised.
    You either support democracy or you don’t. You support the rule of law or you don’t.
    These are binary. There is no grey.
    We will see what happens next. You want this to be exceptional. A one off symbol and not the slippery slope to anarchy. You may be proven wrong and those who have a real taste for this could be emboldened not satiated.
    May I pen your next piece?
    ” I never condoned anything like this!”
    “This is going too far and the police are at fault for not stopping it”
    “Peaceful protests have been hijacked”
    oh! and the best of all
    “We knew nothing”

