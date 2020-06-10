Green Liberal Democrats conference is happening online

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Contribute

As the pandemic rolls on, the climate and nature crisis lurk in the background. The air is cleaner in cities. The birdsong appears clearer. We appreciate the outdoors more than ever. Moreover, commuters are discovering the joy of cycling for the first time.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has plummeted, and, the UK is running without coal for the longest time since the industrial revolution – thanks in no small part to the Liberal Democrats’ achievements in government.

It’s also increasingly apparent that air pollution contributed to higher death rates while the outbreak of the virus itself was made the more likely by our destruction of nature.

We need to keep some of the benefits of lockdown and ensure the economic recovery is invested in green jobs and not the fossil fuel industries that got us here in the first place. The Green Liberal Democrats have been campaigning for the UK government to attach ambitious climate targets to any bailouts of dirty industries. Is this what will become known as “2020 Vision”? As we remove our smudged spectacles, the destruction of the natural environment can no longer be brushed under the rug (or spilled into the Arctic circle in the case of Russia).

That’s why we’re calling the conference “2020 Vision: Intensive Care for Our Planet – a sustainable recovery that works for everyone”. All of a sudden, the clarity that we need to deal with the climate and ecological emergency urgently is irrefutable.

The annual Green Liberal Democrat conference cannot take place in the normal fashion. Cop 26 (2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference) may be cancelled this year, but for the Green Liberal Democrats, the show must go on. Consequently, we’re organising a festival of green events that you can take part in from the comfort of your own home over two weeks.

The series of events will kick off on Saturday 20th June and last until 5th July. Who better to start us off than the former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron MP. Tim is going to outline the “new normal” for us going forward.

The same day we’ll tackle the “hot button” issue of nuclear weapons. Prepare yourself for a fiery debate about whether we should scrap Trident and use the money to help fund a green recovery. Before we close for the first day of the conference with breakout discussions, we’ll host a Q and A session with the three leadership contenders – Layla Moran MP, Wera Hobhouse MP and Sir Ed Davey MP. This is your opportunity to ask questions and watch the candidates compete for your support in the upcoming contest to be the next leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Article by Joe Dodd, Green Liberal Democrat Comms Team and Keith Melton, Green Liberal Democrat Chair

* Joe Dodds is an activist and member of the Hammersmith and Fulham Liberal Democrats and the Green Liberal Democrats.