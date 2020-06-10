10 June 2020 – the overnight press releases

Record levels of domestic abuse demands tougher law, warn Lib Dems

New flexible employment rights for carers in new Bill proposed by Ed Davey

Responding to reports from the NSPCC that children impacted by domestic abuse have soared to an average of one an hour during the coronavirus lockdown, Liberal Democrat Homes Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Domestic abuse leaves a devasting, lifelong impact on survivors. To know that cases have spiked to a record level during the coronavirus lockdown is terrifying. Ministers must act. Not only must the Government address shortages in services but Ministers must also use the Domestic Abuse Bill to strengthen protection and support for survivors. That is why I am urging the Government to support Liberal Democrats amendments to improve key aspects of this Bill, and help those who are trapped, without resources to leave abusive homes.

Liberal Democrat Acting Leader, Ed Davey, will today introduce a Bill in the House of Commons to give carers more rights to flexible working, helping them balance employment with caring responsibilities.

The Equality Act 2010 currently requires employers to make ‘reasonable adjustments’ for people with disabilities to help them work, which can include physical adjustments as well as adjustments like a more flexible approach to working. Ed Davey’s Bill today would extend that requirement to include carers who are looking after disabled people.

Under Ed Davey’s Bill, carers would be in a stronger position to ask for flexible working, allowing them to better balance their caring responsibilities with their job. A survey by the Disability Law Service found that 52% of carers who had made requests for flexible working had them rejected.

