10 June 2020 – the overnight press releases

By | Wed 10th June 2020 - 8:15 am
  • Record levels of domestic abuse demands tougher law, warn Lib Dems
  • New flexible employment rights for carers in new Bill proposed by Ed Davey

Record levels of domestic abuse demands tougher law, warn Lib Dems

Responding to reports from the NSPCC that children impacted by domestic abuse have soared to an average of one an hour during the coronavirus lockdown, Liberal Democrat Homes Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Domestic abuse leaves a devasting, lifelong impact on survivors. To know that cases have spiked to a record level during the coronavirus lockdown is terrifying.

Ministers must act. Not only must the Government address shortages in services but Ministers must also use the Domestic Abuse Bill to strengthen protection and support for survivors.

That is why I am urging the Government to support Liberal Democrats amendments to improve key aspects of this Bill, and help those who are trapped, without resources to leave abusive homes.

New flexible employment rights for carers in new Bill proposed by Ed Davey

Liberal Democrat Acting Leader, Ed Davey, will today introduce a Bill in the House of Commons to give carers more rights to flexible working, helping them balance employment with caring responsibilities.

The Equality Act 2010 currently requires employers to make ‘reasonable adjustments’ for people with disabilities to help them work, which can include physical adjustments as well as adjustments like a more flexible approach to working. Ed Davey’s Bill today would extend that requirement to include carers who are looking after disabled people.

Under Ed Davey’s Bill, carers would be in a stronger position to ask for flexible working, allowing them to better balance their caring responsibilities with their job. A survey by the Disability Law Service found that 52% of carers who had made requests for flexible working had them rejected.

Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

I was a young carer for my mum, and I’m a parent to a disabled son, so I know the challenges carers face every day.

Britain’s employment law doesn’t give carers the support they need as they try to juggle their caring responsibilities with going to work. A genuinely caring society should allow them to do both. My Bill would ensure that when a carer makes a request to work flexibly, the law is behind them.

This is good for carers, who will have more freedom, but it’s also good for employers, who can tap into the talents of the estimated 6.5 million carers in the UK.

As this is National Carers’ Week, I hope the Government will adopt my Bill and offers carers more than warm words.

