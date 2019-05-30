I’m so looking forward to Conference this year

Well, with all that excitement behind us we can now look forward to the warm glow that will infuse Autumn Conference this year. I can just imagine what the Rally will be like, with all those new MEPs and councillors celebrating alongside our new leader.

We will be by the seaside again in Bournemouth from 14th to 17th September.

Registration is now open, and as usual the early birds get the cheapest rates. For a full member’s pass you pay £70 before 14th June; after that it becomes £90, or £150 after 2nd August. As always there is a hefty discount for first-timers who only pay £60 whenever they register.

Those rates come down to £20, £30 and £40 respectively if you are a full-time student, or if you claim Universal Credit/Employment & Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Pension Credit/Income Support or Personal Independence Payment. A while ago I asked whether apprentices were included as students and indeed they are.

This year all our new Registered Supporters are also very welcome to attend. They pay the same registration rates as party members, however they will not be able to vote on motions.

Once again I’d like to draw attention to the ring-fenced Access Fund. Members generously contribute to it each year, including a regular donation from Lib Dem Voice, and it is used to enable people to attend Conference who might otherwise not be able to do so. It provides support for people with a range of disabilities and also offers grants for childcare, accommodation or travel for those on low incomes. Full details about how to apply are here.

Please support the Access Fund by making a donation when you register, or by applying for a grant if you need it.

This year National Express are offering everyone a 50% discount for coach travel to Conference.

For all the information you need about Conference go to www.libdems.org.uk/autumn-conference. Scroll down to find links to register, book accommodation, and to find out about the Access Fund and travel discounts.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.