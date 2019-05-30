Time to revisit the progressive alliance

So how are things settling after the EU elections? For as long as we as a party were in single figures in the opinion polls, we were effectively on life support, particularly if boundary changes go ahead. But now suddenly our fortunes have changed and the long wait is over. We are back in business again winning elections. Clearly the electorate is unusually volatile and there is hard work ahead to keep the gains we have made, but now we can start thinking about the power that we might have with new MPs elected at the next general election, which may be soon.
The Tory leadership is mostly a horror show. The one decent candidate, Rory Stewart, is unlikely to win. We are seeing a split in the Tory party between the business wing and the bigger nationalist wing who support No Deal. Normally the 2 wings are aligned but the party could split apart over Brexit with the nationalists running the party, becoming even more right wing and aligned with the Brexit party. I can’t imagine us working with them again.
Where else should we look? Change UK are in a very weak position and are at risk of being crushed by the voting system. The ball is in their court as to what to do next. We need to consider our relationship with them once they have decided.
The Greens are a different matter. Their vote went up. And the demographics of their vote is similar to ours. Just 4 years ago Bristol West was a Lib Dem seat, but now it is a Green target. I still hope we can win it for the Lib Dems, but the danger is that we get in each other’s way and Labour win it instead.
And so we come to the Progressive Alliance. Ideas must come first. The usual defensive response is to complain about giving up seats and having pacts. But it is pointless thinking about that. We need a progressive alliance of ideas first. Precisely because we are in different parties there are some policies we do not agree.
However there is a reason why voters have difficulty choosing between us and the Greens. We both support a fairer voting system – a precondition I would say for a Progressive Alliance. We both agree that tackling Climate Breakdown is a top priority. And on staying in the EU, the Remain movement see us as similar parties that should work together.
Labour is more difficult. Those who have joined the Lib Dems from Labour are angry about what Corbyn has done to the party. Many of those still in Labour have picked up the traditional tribal hatred the party has of other political parties. The SNP/PC are also very important to consider, I am sure the Welsh and Scottish Lib Dems might want to comment. But at least there is a lot of support for changing the voting system even in these parties, and certainly more than in the Tory party.
We can dream about winning an overall majority and not having to consider all this. Alternatively given the fragmentation of British politics, the danger is we keep having NOC Parliaments where we can’t work with each other and we get the blame. Instead let’s consider the opportunity we have to work together and implement the policies we have long dreamed about.
* Geoff Payne is the events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats
Just to add I have mentioned many times to LDV that I am no longer the events organiser for Hackney Lib Dems.
On this matter Geoff Payne talks a lot of sense. The good results in the European elections would almost certainly have been better still if there had been a “Remain” list in England drawn from Change UK; Greens and the Liberal Democrats. If there is a General Election before Brexit is resolved many remain voters are going to feel very angry if those three parties put their egos before their cause. For years Lib Dem HQ has persuaded many local parties to effectively abandon their local GE campaign and go and help in “target” constituencies. Seat allocations between “remain/STV” parties would just be a logical extension of existing practice – although far better achieved by local discussion with central blessing rather than a “Wheelhouse” imposition.
“Progressive alliance of ideas” is exactly the phrase rejected by Spring Conference 2018 in Southport, is it not? Not sure we should be rushing to do deals with a party that spent the last few weeks attacking us (as opposed to working with us), nor should we be doing deals with parties that do not see the damage caused in leaving unions of nations, surely?
Peterborough?
A “progressive” alliance goes too far towards a form of merger. However pragmatism is needed; but this can be achieved through tactical coalition arrangements. These would provide focus on achieving a goal, such as PR without compromising fundamental philosophy.
” Just 4 years ago Bristol West was a Lib Dem seat, but now it is a Green target”
and a ‘progressive alliance’ will ensure that it never becomes a Lib Dem seat again
We shouldn’t be working with any other party on elections. We are the only liberal party. Our elected representatives can work together on common goals but standing down for each other is a joke. We can not build up our local bases this way and it would probably lead to Corbyn as PM, a threat which liberals aren’t taking seriously enough. Particularly as you appear to have ruled out Conservatives and talked up chances of working with Labour. We will not win any tory marginals this way.
The Green party are particularly illiberal.
We would do better to be in an alliance with the Conservatives if we want to see liberal policies introduced.
What is illiberal about them. I don’t think the Greens are as active on combatting as pollution and boosting recycling as they could be but there is nothing illiberal about tackling climate chance and opposing fracking, all measures I would agree with and going even further in bringing down the cost of electric cars and as Vince has said increasing charging points. An alliance with the tories would not see more liberal policies being introduced. We saw what happened with the coalition on the bedroom tax, though they are now reviewing maintenance grants and the abolition of the AWB etc. Social Liberals will not support such regressive measures.
I notice from the response that despite what I wrote in my article a number of people are writing about pacts and mergers and so forth. One respondent has not given up on the Conservative party but does not give an explanation. The Conservative party is turning into a right wing nationalist party and I do not see how any wing of the party can align with that as I explain. If you think I am wrong then at least explain why.
We can solve all our problems of course by winning an overall majority, but some think that may not be realistic.
What is true is that we urgently need a government that tackles climate breakdown, introduces proportional representation and improves our relationship with the EU, these are some of the ideas that the left of centre parties offer (and there are many more) and they are the only realistic options we have to govern again from where we are today.