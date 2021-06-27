In defence of a Progressive Alliance

The amazing Liberal Democrat win in last week’s Chesham & Amersham by-election was the first electoral setback the Conservatives have had since 2019.

So it’s not surprising that it has sparked a fresh wave of debate across non-Conservative politics about what can be learned from it, one of which is around varying types of a progressive alliance.

It’s important to understand WHY people are talking about a progressive alliance in the first place. For me it starts with three key reasons –

The Conservatives have won 4 successive General Elections and judging by the opinion polls and recent election results, they are in a strong position to make it 5 in a row. The prospect of a Conservative government for most of the 2020s fills many with horror.

Our First Past The Post electoral system is massively helping the Conservative Party. They won a whopping majority with the minority of votes in 2019. Since they effectively killed the Brexit Party by becoming them, right wing or authoritarian voters have had a single party to vote for. But progressive or left leaning voters, in England at least, are splitting their votes across Labour, Green and Liberal Democrats. Politics in Scotland remains completely different – fought across a pro/anti-independence spectrum.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is a very different beast to the Conservative Party of David Cameron or even Theresa May. International aid commitment, gone. International law, disregarded. Brexit deal, unworkable disaster. VIP lane for Conservative donors to get huge COVID contracts, delivered. Racism in the UK, no such thing. Right to protest, on its way out. Breaches of ministerial code, ignored. Hostile environment for EU citizens, done. Stop lawyers and charities speaking out, underway. Don’t like the flag, leave. The list goes on and on. This is a dangerous government using a right wing, populist, culture war playbook borrowed from the Republican party in the US. Every day they’re still in power is a bad day for liberals everywhere.

It’s an extraordinary set of circumstances and we have to face this clear fact – what the opposition parties have been doing until now really isn’t working – the Conservatives are still winning.

Talk of a progressive alliance is a direct response to this problem. It’s people trying to come up with a solution to change the narrative. To those that dismiss it out of hand, I suggest that they need to come up with other ways to do this – because if we keep doing the same thing, we can expect the same results.

With great apologies to my Scottish and Welsh friends, stopping the Tories is a mostly English problem. Of the 365 seats won by the Tories in 2019, 345 are in England. So that’s what I’m going to focus on in this article.

One of the main arguments I’ve seen deployed against a progressive alliance in recent days is that Liberal Democrat second preferences wouldn’t necessarily vote Labour. A lot of this has been based on local elections such as Mayoral and Police Commissioner elections where people have a 2nd vote to cast.

Trying to judge how people vote in General Elections based on how they vote in Local Elections is flawed at best. In the 2019 General Election in Hull, we secured around 1 in 20 of the votes. But in local elections, we are challenging Labour for control of the council. In Eastleigh, the Conservatives won a 15,000 majority at the General Election, but the Liberal Democrats hold 32 of the 39 council seats.

Local elections are different. They are vitally important for the future of our party and local communities, but fundamentally different to General Elections.

Let’s look at General Election opinion poll data. The last time the Liberal Democrats polled at 20% was in late October 2019 with Ipsos-Mori. That was up by around 13% from the 2017 General Election. The data shows that only 1 in 20 past Tories had switched to the Lib Dems, but 1 in 6 past Labour voters had switched. Labour’s best opinion poll rating since 2019 of 42% was in October 2020, in large part driven by a switch of 2019 Liberal Democrat voters to Labour.

Obviously this is national data and in some areas, things will work differently. However the clear trend of polls since 2019 is there is very little movement from Conservative to opposition parties. The main movements in General Election voting intention are votes bouncing between Labour, Green and the Liberal Democrats.

To stop a Conservative majority under First Past The Post, we need those opposition votes to be distributed effectively. We also need to win over more Conservative leaning voters.

That takes us onto the Labour Party. Why – because the reason most moderate Conservatives stayed Conservative in 2019 was fear of a Labour Government. That cost our party dearly in many places and will do so again if the core problem isn’t addressed.

The Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn was toxic to many moderate Conservative voters. There was a sizable part of the 2019 Tory vote that did not like Boris Johnson, or Brexit – but they were far more scared by the prospect of a Jeremy Corbyn government.

Hardly any Conservative voters switched from Tory to Labour in 2019. But the fear of a Corbyn government also stopped many moderate Conservatives switching to the Liberal Democrats too – no matter how much we claimed we wouldn’t put Corbyn in Downing Street. For the sake of the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats in marginal fights with the Tories, Keir Starmer needs to move Labour away from the Corbynite agenda.

I get that cooperation with Labour is not going to be easy. Many Liberal Democrats joined our party because of the Iraq War and Labour’s introduction of tuition fees. At local level, we continue to have pitched battles against Labour, often in areas where Labour Councils have completely neglected their duties.

It’s also going to be hard for Labour to work with us – we went into coalition with the Conservatives in 2010. We backed austerity. We voted for the bedroom tax and tuition fees. Part of why we lost so many seats in 2015 was that Labour voters wouldn’t vote tactically for us any more.

We are two different parties, but right now, there is one common need. Not just for ourselves, but for the country. The Conservatives must be stopped.

One question I’ve seen in other articles, is whether Labour are a progressive party? I lean to broadly yes, although there are clearly some elements of the Labour Party that clearly are not.

Let’s also not forget that not every Liberal Democrat over the years has been progressive either – the number one cause of resignations in our party during coalition years was our introduction of same-sex marriages. The truth is there’s a good amount of common ground between Liberal Democrats and some parts of the Labour Party at least.

Bottom line – I’ve not met a Liberal Democrat who thinks we’ve got more in common with Boris Johnson than we have with Keir Starmer.

We know that an informal progressive alliance existed in the 1990s between the Liberal Democrats and Labour. Much like now, there was a feeling that the Conservatives could not be allowed to win again.

Paddy Ashdown famously dropped equidistance and Ed Davey, who worked closely with Paddy, said this last year – “Just as Paddy Ashdown did in the 1990s, I reject the idea of equidistance. I’m an anti-Conservative politician and have spent my life fighting the Tories, and winning. That’s how I would lead the party.”

That’s a pretty clear statement of where we stand.

So when it comes to how do we stop the Tories winning again, at the very least we must start talking behind the scenes. There are many seats that the Tories won in 2019 where the Liberal Democrats and Labour split the progressive vote.

Wimbledon on our side is clearly a seat that Labour’s efforts stopped us winning. Chipping Barnet on the Labour side is clearly a seat where our efforts probably stopped Labour winning. Bad feelings exist on both sides and there will be people in each party holding their noses about such a process, but this is a problem we have to tackle together.

The goal of an alliance needs to be how we make progressive votes count. In almost every poll Labour + Lib Dem + Green is significantly larger than the Conservative vote. Our First Past The Post electoral system makes this cooperation essential for opposition parties.

Once we have PR, we can fight each other as much as we like, but right now when we fight each other, then we hurt each other, and help the Tories.

Our success in Chesham & Amersham depended on us becoming the credible alternative to the Tories. If Labour had spent £100,000 and poured all their London activists into Chesham & Amersham, they could have stopped that happening. Conversely in Batley and Spen, it’s clear that only Labour can stop the Tories winning. If we poured our resources in, targeting liberal minded Labour voters, we could make it much harder for Labour to beat the Tories. I’m glad we’re not.

One final question – should the progressive alliance be more than an informal arrangement? The truth is I don’t know. We need lots of data and research to really understand what its impact could be and I’m open to whatever the results say.

If the data shows a Liberal Democrat candidate will take more votes off the Tories than Labour in a Con/Lab marginal, then clearly we should stand. If the data shows that Labour or the Green Party standing down would cost us more Tory swing voters than we would gain from Labour/Green Party, then we don’t do that. Let’s understand how voters would view different types of a progressive alliance. These are extraordinary times and let’s not make too many assumptions.

Let’s see what works and go from there – because winning really matters.

One thing we can be sure of is this – most voters will look at the next General Election as having two potential outcomes. Either the Tories win again, or there’s a non-Tory government that will be led by Labour. Sadly, there isn’t another outcome and there’s no doubt which side of that the Liberal Democrats have to be on.

Because we can’t allow a Conservative dynasty that will roll back everything liberals believe in. Let’s be crystal clear about the end goal – it’s not just removing the Conservatives from office, it’s changing the electoral and political system that has played a huge role in the broken politics that’s playing out before us right now.

As Liberal Democrats, let’s have a healthy and respectful debate about how we change the narrative – whether that’s a progressive alliance (of whatever kind!) or something else. Let’s keep our eyes on the mission – we simply can’t let the Conservatives win again at the next election.

Let’s celebrate last week’s amazing win and let’s find a way to take back our country and grow our party in the process.

* Shaun Robets is a former Director of Campaigns for the Liberal Democrats