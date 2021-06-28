Why we have a duty to form an Alliance

In 2019 Boris Johnson won a landslide victory. It left him with total power to inflict a heartless Brexit. Our young people face barriers if they want to study or work in Europe. Many people have found their lives badly affected.

How did this happen? What lessons can be learned from the 2019 election?

Firstly, Boris offered certainty after several years of Brexit indecision. Voters knew what they would get if they voted for him. Some ‘remain’ voters just wanted things settled.

Secondly our electoral system rewards big parties. The Tories won only 44% of votes, but they were the biggest party and won easily.

We need to learn. Do voters understand what will happen if they vote Liberal Democrat in a General Election? Will the result be a small and powerless group of LibDem MPs? Will the party hold the balance of power in a hung parliament? Will that mean another period of parliamentary indecision? Will the Party horse trade some policies away with another party, as with tuition fees? Who knows?

By contrast, if the party set up an Alliance before the next General Election, and agreed a set of compromise policies with Labour and the Greens, voters would know what they were getting if they voted LibDem. That’s better for democracy, and it’s also more attractive to voters.

What would those policies be? Let’s go gently on Europe – people don’t want to restart that battle. Let’s restore cultural and student links. Let’s cut bureaucracy. Let’s start to re-align standards. Let’s not treat our near neighbours so badly.

Let’s focus on education. Let’s cut sleaze and outlaw cronyism. Let’s protect the environment. Let’s slowly increase taxes on the very rich. Let’s move slowly towards electoral reform, respecting public opinion. Let’s protect the NHS and BBC.

Let’s also agree up front on how the Alliance government would function smoothly, so that voters are assured we are ready to take office.

Given an agreed set of policies it makes no sense for the three parties to compete in each constituency. The parties would need to have just one candidate in each seat, perhaps selected by some form of Primary Election if the best candidate isn’t obvious.

This Alliance would offer strong competition to Johnson. The three parties together generally win more votes than he does. The Liberal Democrats would have a real chance of a share of power, on far less risky terms than in 2010.

Would Labour buy into this? Who knows if we don’t try? Even if we fail, being seen to have tried will win the party respect. People want to see initiatives, they want to see politicians putting country before party.

An Alliance government like this could do enormous good. It could heal the wounds left by Johnson’s cruel Brexit. It is perhaps the only way to hold the UK together. Most of all it could offer more fulfilling lives to millions of our young people. We have a duty to them, to democracy, and to our country to try our utmost to make this happen.

* Cllr John Shoesmith has been a party member for five years. He was elected onto Duffield Parish Council in 2019, when the Liberal Democrats went from zero to six members, displacing the Conservatives.