Dear White People: Join LDCRE

As Membership Secretary for LDCRE, it’s my job to get you to join LDCRE. If you just needed that reminder then click here – and welcome to the campaign!

I should write something more.

As Roderick Lynch, first Chair of LDCRE and a key driver behind the campaign, is prone to saying – the clue is in the name. We are not simply an SAO for members from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds – we are the SAO for members that want to Campaign for Race Equality. Of ALL creeds and colours, and every background.

But I look at the membership of the party, and I look at the membership of the campaign – and I see a big gap. This is a problem: yes, people of all ethnicities should be able to find a home in the LDCRE community, but we need the white majority in the Liberal Democrats to join us in demanding racial justice – to signal to the party that this is a priority, that the membership cares about it, and that we want to see action.

As part of that, I ask if maybe a lot of white members are experiencing the same apprehension I did before clicking that button (this button here). Maybe we’re in the wrong place – is it right for me to join LDCRE? Isn’t it for BAME people (can I use BAME still?) – should I be signing up as a member, with voting rights and equal status with the people the campaign is “meant” to be for?

I remember, back from my very first conference in 2018, standing near the LDCRE booth – knowing I wanted to do something about racism (no clue what to do, mind) but feeling like I shouldn’t be.. bothering them? Surely LDCRE membership would be reserved for those with brown skin – right?

I raised this with Janice Turner, who has been a tireless campaigner for race equality in the party, the first time I spoke to her (after joining – I was brave). She was kind, but it was as if I’d told her I couldn’t add numbers together. “How could you justify leaving the fight for racial justice to just the victims of racism?” she said (well, I’m paraphrasing, I don’t remember exactly what she said).

But that was me told.

That’s one of the great things about LDCRE – if you don’t know what you should be doing, just muck in – and listen. For example, while helping with the website, Nadya Fadih-Phoenix’s article taught me about intersectionality and the importance of visibility; by doing some video editing of Cllr Rabina Khan’s radio interview I got to learn about the whitewashing of our history.

(oh, and if you have any skills to offer, please do!)

But none of this answers the question – why did I want to get involved, to join LDCRE? Okay, one last story.

One of my best friends growing up was also my neighbour; he had an NES, and I always wanted to play on it. We played “kerbie” in the street, and came up with mad schemes for things we were going to build when we were older.

I introduced him to one of my other best friends, who lived around the corner. He had a SNES, and I always wanted to play on it. But he never wanted to play with me and my neighbour – and he was clearly conflicted about me wanting to. Probably had something to do with video games.

It took me years to piece together the link between the racist jokes that second, white, friend often told me (apparently learned from his family), and the fact that my neighbour was black. That my white friend didn’t want to play with him because he was black. In my young naivety (and enabled by my white privilege) I didn’t put the two together at the time.

Racism is entwined in our everyday; it’s subtle, not something most white people notice unless they’re listening for it. But once you hear it, you notice it. Realisation by horrible realisation, you can piece together a crescendo of injustice – and you realise just how long it’s been going on for. You are awakened to it, and it’s deafening.

I’m no longer in touch with either of those friends – the latter moved away, and the former.. just drifted away. Probably mostly life stuff. But from that memory I know that racism isn’t innate – it’s taught, it’s passed around, it’s reinforced. It’s a horrendous heirloom. It must be eradicated.

Do you agree? Then join LDCRE today.

Welcome to the campaign.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats and runs the Lib Dem Digital forum.