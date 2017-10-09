Iain Porter

In defence of tax credits: We must be the clear anti-poverty party

By | Mon 9th October 2017 - 8:45 am

I was horrified at the proposal, contained in George Kendall’s recent article that we cut tax credits to fund lifelong learning accounts. (I assume George was also referring to Universal Credit, the successor to tax credits, and I speak of them here interchangeably.)

Like George, I’ve canvassed on council estates. I, however, recount emotional conversations with families for whom tax credits are the saviour that stands between them and impoverishment.

I remember the anguish in a mother’s voice, juggling her hospital job with caring for her two young sons, as she talked of how the Tory’s tax credit cuts could push her over the edge. How would she pay the heating bill? Would she have to take on more debt to buy her son’s new school shoes?

With us leading the battle against Osborne’s tax credit cuts at the time, it was a vote for us on the doorstep that day, and a voter I was proud we were fighting for.

Poverty during childhood causes long-term damage seen in poorer educational, health and employment outcomes. Families cannot invest properly in their children’s futures if they live in constant fear of eviction or are forced to use food banks.

But families with children are particularly badly hit by Universal Credit cuts, like the Tory’s broader welfare cuts since 2015. A useful ‘poverty calculator‘ by The Children’s Society demonstrates just how much benefit levels have fallen short of the poverty line.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies projects that around a million more children will be in poverty by the end of this decade, with almost half this increase attributable to direct tax and benefit changes since 2015. That’s a 25% increase in child poverty, a large part of which is down to Universal Credit cuts. Failing to reverse these cuts, or cutting them further, would be disastrous for a party whose leader has just staked our claim to be the party to tackle inequality.

With two thirds of children in poverty living in a working family, people need jobs that pay higher wages. Better training for all is part of the long-term solution, so I support Vince Cable’s proposal to look at lifelong learning accounts. It’s an idea being given due consideration by the 21st century economy policy working group.

But George Kendall’s proposal to pay for this is both counterproductive and regressive: Counterproductive because tax credits help remove barriers for working people to earn more; regressive because it is effectively a hypothecated tax on the poor, taking hundreds or thousands of pounds directly from low income families (most of whom are in work).

The fact is that accepting the Tory assault on Universal Credit since 2015, or cutting it more, will push millions of children deeper into poverty. That’s why just last year, having reviewed a substantial amount of expert evidence, our party’s social security policy working group actually proposed increasing the child element of Universal Credit in addition to reversing the Tory cuts. Conference passed the motion emphatically.

Vince Cable’s call to lead on the issue of reducing inequality means we should be the clear anti-poverty party. We must stay true to the very first sentence of our constitution and exist to build a society in which “no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”. Investing in education and training for all should be a fundamental part of this. Cutting the welfare safety net for the poorest children certainly should not.

* Iain Porter is a Lib Dem member who currently sits on the party's 21st Century Economy policy working group

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 9th Oct - 9:40am
    @ Palehorse “All Keynesians believe that, without exception”. You provide no evidence for this and then talk of “debt dependency”. Perhaps you misunderstood me. No...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 9th Oct - 8:55am
    @ Michael BG, You've said, You {George Kedndall} are correct that the selling of a nation’s debt will affect the interest the government has to...
  • User AvatarMartin Land 9th Oct - 8:43am
    He should be expelled. End of.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 9th Oct - 8:30am
    @ George, It's easy to find articles such as the "independentreport" which you linked to earlier which claim to know what Keynes thought about running...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 9th Oct - 8:25am
    Asked nearly four years ago in the Euro election debate with Nigel Farage what Europe would look like in 10 years time, Nick Clegg replied...
  • User AvatarRichard S 9th Oct - 7:28am
    There are three problems with this: 1) Other parties do not have internal democratic procedures like the Lib Dems and Greens have. 2) There isn't...