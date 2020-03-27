In a liberal society, should police be using roadblocks and drones to enforce the virus lockdown?

Derbyshire police tweeted drone footage taken near Curbar Edge, in the Peak District, and said they had checked the numberplates of vehicles in the car park and found that some cars were registered to addresses in Sheffield, a 30-minute drive away. …In North Yorkshire, police said they would set up checkpoints to determine if drivers’ journeys were essential. The move was being introduced to ensure motorists are complying with government restrictions, North Yorkshire police said. Officers will be stopping vehicles and asking motorists where they are going, why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” the force said in a statement. The checkpoints will be unannounced and could be anywhere across the county.

The Guardian reports that the police are using roadblocks and drones to enforce the virus lockdown:

For context, the new rules are here in four pages of the government instructions. There are further details of what establishments can remain open and ones that must close here – which are quite elaborate. I don’t envy a police officer having to remember all that.

My own view is that I am comfortable with the rules and with the police taking such measures to enforce them.

If you agree with the need for the rules, then there has to be some visible policing of those rules. Otherwise they are pointless and increase disrespect for the law.

In the case of the Peak District, if people are coming from Sheffield and touching posts, gates and turnstiles; then they could equally come from Manchester and touch the same posts, gates etc, thereby spreading the disease between major metropolitan areas.

My experience of the police, albeit the Thames Valley constabulary, at reasonably regular close quarters is that they are generally sensible and tolerant. Decisions about charging are generally made by custody sargeants who, I have found, are generally remarkably wise and well-informed.

I think we need to remember why this is all being done. Just look at the latest daily death graph (from Worldometer) for the disease in the UK:



Now have a look at the same graph for Italy:



So we can see that the UK has had 578 deaths so far, with yesterday bringing the highest grim total of 115 new deaths.

Italy was seeing about 100 deaths a day around March 10th, and has now increased to the 700s and 800s per day, totalling 8215 deaths so far.

The same pattern can be seen in Spain, the USA and France (but with a less stark graph for Germany).

It does not take a rocket scientist to work out that we are probably, and sadly, at the cusp of an even more major exponential increase in the daily death rate.

In my view, police enforcement action, of the sort seen in the Guardian report, is justified under John Stuart Mill’s harm principle:

…the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.

Perhaps I am looking at the world through the rose-tinted spectacles of Thames Valley Police, who I consider a generally reasonable police force, but that is my ten-penneth worth.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.