Iraq – 20 years on. A personal story.

In early 2003 I was in Sierra Leone working on post-war reforms and rebel disarmament. I was running past the run-down Russian UN helicopters on Lumley beach when I received the call.

It was already known that British Forces had attempted to find a way to appoint the first regional government; in Basra, one of the four UK-controlled Iraqi governorates. By agreement with the US, the UK had been tasked with finding a model. They were looking for someone ‘reckless’ with relevant experience. Folks knew I was against the war, but the final make-or-break question from the official was ‘you’re not a bloomin’ tree hugger are you?’.

Following bio-weapons training, my first interaction was my car being attacked by stone-throwing teenagers after I crossed the border from Kuwait. There was a lot of audible gunfire, and on the main roads there were still uncollected bodies littering the way.

Saddam’s gaudy riverside palace had been looted and all the marble floors were deep in broken glass. There was no power at first. It was 51 degrees, down to 42 by 3am. Water was scarce. Catching a breeze on the roof at nighttimes was noisy, with explosive flashes and gunfire sweeping across the city below.

Visiting the various religious, tribal and political groups was often harrowing. I was asking all significant groups to give me lists of candidates for the interim regional government. I had two themes to get across; a long list showed influence, and that no important group would be excluded. Vitally … appointees would be collectively responsible for governance, not ‘representatives of their group’. As you have probably already guessed, I ended up appointing those that appeared on more than one list.

There were many unforgettable moments…

Whilst at the Central Mosque a group of Wahaab clergy arrived by truck from Saudi, carrying large plastic rubbish bags full of $100 ‘bricks’. My Land Rover with ‘top cover’ got shot up in the Shia Flats. I took water to indigenous (non-Arab) families living in a burnt out building. We spotted a speeding black BMW full of gun-toting Mukhabarat, and set up a raid on their bunker below a luxury villa. We had a tense stand off with weapons raised, in negotiations with the Fadlallah. I had to hide under my vehicle in a ditch in Nasiriyah. Once, driving back to the Palace in Basra two large demonstrating groups tried to overturn my car at the gate. One group all had one ear cut off (for refusing to fight in the Iran-Iraq war.) With the help of Ghurkas I returned to the gate with a tank behind me, a translator and a laptop. One bullet buzzed past my left ear, in a show of irony.

These and many other daily events reinforced my admiration for the quiet no-nonsense relative efficiency of UK forces, although as we know many truly terrible things went on.

For the first regional government meeting we found a small undamaged building. We borrowed a generator from an old ice cream shop.

The Council lasted until the elections, with only one assassination, as far as I know.

I made three main overarching conclusions.

The false pretences of the war meant that there was no clarity in political, military or legacy objectives. You can’t build a solid house on flimsy foundations.

It also meant that on the US side, many expert people had to be excluded. Some senior folks were on their first trip ever outside the USA. Loyalty trumped competence. The US constitutional and political development teams were ill-equipped and prone to frequent U-turns. They were very permissive of corruption, too. More importantly, they wrongly believed they had tabula rasa, and showed little interest in the key laws of the country.

Finally, it gradually became clear that the US-UK response to the Iraq debacle would not be a return to ‘war only as a last resort’, but to a strengthening of narrative control to better ensure support for future wars.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.