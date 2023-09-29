Is Britain being rebranded – is it time for an English Government?

At the time that Boris Johnson was talking up post BREXIT Global Britain and assuring the Democratic Unionist Party that there would be no border in the Irish Sea (despite one being included in his “oven ready agreement” which Teresa May had said no British Prime Minister could sign) the Government was requesting that the stickers on cars travelling abroad be changed from GB to UK.

The move was only revealed by the United Nations which said it had received “a notification stating that the United Kingdom is changing the distinguishing sign that it had previously selected for display in international traffic on vehicles registered in the United Kingdom, from ‘GB’ to ‘UK'”.

The rules changed in September 2021 and yet it has not proved possible to find any reference to a debate in, or approval by, Parliament on such a potentially significant change in identity.

The Department for Transport said that it was part of a wider move across Government. One reason was GB – Great Britain – only formally included England, Wales and Scotland, whereas the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) is inclusive of Northern Ireland as well as England, Scotland and Wales, it said.

It is true that Great Britain is the official collective name of England, Scotland and Wales and their associated islands and does not include Northern Ireland.

However, there is no Welsh Dragon or green on the Union Jack which consists of the flags of Saint George (England), Saint Andrew (Scotland) and Saint Patrick (Ireland). This is because when the first Union Flag was created in 1606, the Principality of Wales had been annexed by England and was, at that time, no longer a separate principality. The Union Jack was a Royal Flag.

The Treaty of Union between the Kingdom of England (which at that time included Wales) and the Kingdom of Scotland in 1707 resulted in their unification to become the Kingdom of Great Britain. Its union in 1801 with the Kingdom of Ireland created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. And it is this Union which the Democratic Unionist Party hold so dear.

However, since then Wales has regained its Principality status. In consequence, the Government could, therefore, be accused of embracing Northern Ireland at the expense of Wales which, as a Principality, cannot, by definition, be technically part of the UK.

One of the most common mistakes people make when talking about geography is to confuse the UK with Great Britain or the British Isles – a cardinal sin in the eyes of any true geographer! The terms should never be used inter-changeably.

The Easter uprising in Ireland against British rule in 1916 (half way through the first world war) gave rise to the Irish War of Independence which waged between 1919 and 1921 and which was brought to an end by the Anglo Irish Treaty signed on the 6th December 1921. In June 1922 Ireland was partitioned under British Law by the Government of Ireland Act which led to an eleven-month civil war in Ireland. The South declared independence on 6th December 1921 but this was not ratified by the British Government until the Republic of Ireland Act in 1949. And quite understandably many in Ireland longed for a united Ireland which the invisible border of the EU and freedom of movement, which they have had since 1992, all but gave them.

It was perhaps, therefore, the Customs Union and Freedom of Movement more so than the Good Friday Agreement (signed 10th April 1998) which led to the end of hostilities.

The House of Commons is not representative of the people of Northern Ireland as the 7 Sinn Fein MPs have not taken up their seats as it would mean them taking the oath of allegiance to the then Queen and now King. This makes the Government’s hopes of resolving current issues that much more challenging. However, fortunately, both the British Government and that of the European Union is committed to not reintroducing a hard border between the Republic of Ireland (which remains in the EU) and Northern Ireland which many people cross daily to work or shop.

In the 2016 referendum, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Gibraltar voted to remain in the EU.

During the recent COVID pandemic it was difficult to decipher if the Prime Minister was speaking as the UK Prime Minister, The British Prime Minister or the English Prime Minister? Each carries different authority and jurisdiction. And what applied in England did not necessarily apply in Scotland or Wales.

First BREXIT and then the pandemic have highlighted deficiencies in the Constitution.

Perhaps, there needs to be an English Government to give parity with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with a NEW TREATY linking the four nations with greater clarity in respect of devolution and shared governance?

For better or worse, depending upon your view point, we no longer have European citizenship but, I guess, many of us are still proud to be British.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services, South Glamorgan County Council, former Non-Executive Director of Winchester and Eastleigh Healthcare NHS Trust, and former Director of Age Concern Hampshire.