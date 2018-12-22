Caron Lindsay

Is the Bollocks to Brexit bus value for money?

By | Sat 22nd December 2018 - 2:55 pm

Remember those wonderful “Bollocks to Brexit” stickers we see at every People’s Vote march? Some think they’re not too classy, but I think it pithily sums up hw I feel. I have my own stash of the things and keep one on my phone at all times.

Over the last few weeks, a big and bold yellow bus has been touring the country spreading the Bollocks to Brexit message, encouraging people to contact their MPs and emphasising the Brexit is “not a done deal.”

This week it came to Edinburgh:

And photobombed some news coverage:

I certainly think that a bus tour like this gets itself into local papers and attracts attention that way, but does it change minds?

I’m just wondering if the money spent on it could have been put to better use with some more specific targeting of communications to change people’s minds. Direct mail, phone calls, conversations with people may actually have been more effective.

And while I love the Bollocks to Brexit slogan, let’s face it, I’m already pretty passionately on board with the anti Brexit messaging. I am already invested in the idea that we should use any peaceful means to stop this nonsense. While every campaigner needs solace in the stress of it all, I just wonder if our overall aim would be met more easily with a more specific rather than a stunt-driven approach.

Maybe you need a bit of both – but time is running out and we have to do what works best and all the evidence from every election shows that targeted communications wins seats.

My money, give or take the odd stash of Bollocks to Brexit stickers, is going to the Party’s anti Brexit campaign because I think it will reach more people that way.

What do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

