Isolation diary: Writing it down

City Hall, London

I am really enjoying writing this diary. It takes me back to the time when I was blogging every day as a councillor. I have been worried that it might be seen as self-indulgent, but friends have urged me to continue, so I will.

There are many benefits of writing about my life, especially during this time. It helps me to process what has been happening to me and to the world around me. I am determined to remain cheerful, and the very act of looking for good things to write about each day lifts my mood.

Keeping a diary would be just as beneficial even if it wasn’t being published and shared so widely. And although I naturally turn to writing as a way of expressing myself, I could just as well have kept a video diary or created a podcast.

So why not try it yourself? You can post on Facebook to share with friends, or you can email out your thoughts to friends and family on a regular basis, or you can set up a YouTube channel or share on Instagram. If you prefer, you can simply keep a private diary and not share it with anyone else. Some people recommend handwriting a diary as it slows things down and gives you time to think.

Just take time to reflect on and process each day.

It might be a good idea to print out your blog/diary/thoughts (if it is not handwritten) and store it safely. It will be fascinating to read in years to come, when technology will have moved on and the digital files may be lost.

Another unexpected joy has been searching for suitable images. I have now set myself a challenge to find a photo each day from the hundreds I have taken that will match the topic or raise a smile. As a result I am happily going back through my files and reliving holidays and events from the time I started using a digital camera.

The photo above was taken in the amazing City Hall building in London, which is really worth a visit. I just love the sculptural nature of the architecture and the eye that watches you as you come down the stairs.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.