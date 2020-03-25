The making of a Liberal

A recent conversation amongst colleagues from the Social Liberal Reform regarding the need to reaffirm the history of Liberalism and what we are all about got me thinking about my journey. It is undoubtedly an interesting one! Growing up in a family that voted for the old Liberal Party I took a different route as a young man, first becoming mainstream Labour than a supporter of its left-wing and simultaneously a committed trade union activist. When I lived in Newbury in the early 1980s, the Liberals were viewed by us socialists as people who had usurped the Labour vote which prior to 1974 had been high enough to be the primary challenger to the Tories. In 1987 when I ran as a council candidate, I was pleased to be facing just a Conservative, no Alliance competitor to muddy the waters I thought. When the merger occurred, I was surprised at how what I then viewed as a collection of the middle of the road moderates could fall out so badly. Then came Blair and New Labour. Prior to 2005, I met the two Lib Dem candidates for the Reading seats Denise Ganes and John Howson; their pitch was more radical than that of the party I still belonged to.

Finally, in 2010 I made the switch, but even then the transition hadn’t been made. The main reason for my supporting the Liberal Democrats in that year’s General Election was their community activism and opposition to an appalling Labour-run Reading Borough Council. Then came the national coalition with the Tories, which was quickly followed by a local one and like many I found that very hard to swallow. That said I was a candidate in 2011 and 2012, at the same time establishing an ongoing campaigning presence in my ward. The philosophical conversion was starting by then, as an avid reader I devoured everything I could find on the subject of Liberalism. Attending conferences and meeting fellow activists also helped. So as the years have passed, I have become a Liberal by conviction, I can’t put a date or time on when it happened, but I know it did.

A lot of new people have joined our party in recent years and like me will probably not have fully formed their commitment to our core philosophy. That is why the work that is planning on producing a document on the history of Liberalism and what we believe that the Social Liberal Forum is planning to undertake. I look forward to reading it.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats