Press Briefing – 25th March 2020

Davey: We must urgently put in place remote working for Parliament
Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey has called on political parties and parliamentary authorities to work together to urgently put in place remote working for Parliament in response to the Covid-19 crisis. He said:
“It is right that Parliament physically closes to keep people safe, including parliamentary staff, but this cannot mean an end to scrutiny of the Government.
“The political parties and parliamentary authorities must now work together to urgently put in place remote working for parliament – so MPs can continue to represent our constituents, raise urgent issues with Ministers and hold the Government to account for its response to this crisis.
“Businesses of all sizes have found ways to keep going through video conferencing and other technology, so it cannot be beyond the wit of Parliament to do the same.
“Parliamentary scrutiny is more important than ever during a national emergency, especially given the emergency powers needed to keep people safe. Liberal Democrats will be carefully scrutinising the Government’s use of these powers to make sure they do not curtail individuals’ rights and freedoms any further than necessary.”
ENDS.
Govt unlawfully undermined UK’s commitment to eradicate death penalty
Responding to the Supreme Court judgment against the government in Elgizouli v Secretary of State for the Home Department, handed down today, Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said:
“The UK has long had a proud commitment to eradicating the death penalty across the world. An important part of that is securing assurances that the death penalty will not be used when we help other countries prosecute criminals.
“It is shameful that this Conservative Government has undermined that commitment by unlawfully providing evidence to prosecutors in the US without even seeking death penalty assurances. We must not allow Conservative Ministers to compromise our values because of pressure from Donald Trump’s administration.
“The UK must oppose the death penalty in all circumstances and all countries. Liberal Democrats have been calling for an end to Ministers’ power to decide not to seek death penalty assurances, and today’s judgment makes clear why that is necessary.”
ENDS
* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team