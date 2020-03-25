The uneven path of British Liberalism – from Jo Grimond to Brexit by Tudor Jones

Tudor Jones has updated his 2011 publication setting out and analysing Liberal thinking so that now his purview runs from 1956 to 2016. Everything in the review of the earlier volume applies to his extended work. There is no better single-volume reference work on sixty years of Liberal thought, and Tudor Jones’ analysis of the numerous and diverse publications during that period is both rigorous and reliable.

The additional chapters in this new volume cover the years leading into the Coalition of 2010 and the disastrous electoral consequences of that Coalition. Tudor Jones deals with the policy issues raised by the Orange Book and its answering volume Reinventing the State. He points out that the reputation the Orange Book acquired for expounding a Liberal economic doctrine was exaggerated and was more tone than detail. He traces the development of a shift from the Ashdown ending of equidistance between Conservative and Labour, and his effort to achieve an arrangement with Tony Blair, with an almost imperceptible move towards being more friendly towards conservatism, a trend, he says, that was not unacceptable to Nick Clegg.

Tudor Jones’ analysis of the steps leading up to the tuition fee debacle is particularly valuable as is his commentary on the manifesto for the 2010 election, including a commitment to a referendum on the European Union which most of us would prefer to forget. He is very favourable to the listed achievements of the Coalition, and he states that the public antipathy towards it was more one of perception than of detail. He makes the point that the significant error for the Liberal Democrats was their effort to promote the Coalition as a good thing in itself and it was only in 2013 that Clegg and senior colleagues realised that this was not working and that it was necessary to bang the drum for Liberal Democrat initiatives and successes. By then it was too late, and the grave disaster of the 2015 election and the following local elections was inevitable.

Tudor Jones’ final chapter points out the basic continuity of Liberal thinking throughout the period under consideration and, for instance, he sets the community politics strategy within the broader framework of devolution and the enabling state. In conclusion, he reverts to his starting point: that Jo Grimond was the critical factor in setting the content of the Liberal policy and the role and position of Liberal politics in the succeeding years. This is a book to keep close by one’s desk for ease of regular reference.

* Michael Meadowcroft has been campaigning for Liberalism for sixty-two years! He has served in just about every capacity in the party and in elected offices, including MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. He then spent twenty years working in new and emerging democracies across the world