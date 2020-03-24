Isolation diary: Clearing out

After yesterday’s orchids here is a picture of rubbish

This lockdown will have come as a real shock to some people, even though many saw it coming. When we decided to go into self-isolation we had two or three days to prepare ourselves, not only in terms of getting in food and other necessities, but also psychologically. Moreover, it was something we chose to do, rather than being forced on us. Today many, many people will suddenly, and perhaps unexpectedly, find themselves isolated and frightened.

For some families this period will be fraught. Younger children had been shielded from the rising sense of panic, but are now having to come to terms with it. They are angry, bewildered, scared, missing their friends and full of excess energy. Parents may feel worried because they are unable to meet their children’s educational needs.

But for most of us it’s not all that bad, if you can put aside the constant anxiety.

Here are some of the blessings…

Friends and members of your wider family, some of whom you have not heard from for a while, will contact you. If they don’t, then contact them yourself. My brother lives in Canada and we are now on a weekly Skype, whereas before we tended to email. My cousin phoned me yesterday from Australia. It has brought us all closer together.

You can now get on with all those projects that you had been putting aside until you had the time. That could mean culling old documents (I found bank statements from 1998), clearing out cupboards, sorting out wardrobes, having a good go at the garden, writing your memoirs, starting an art or craft project, reading those books you had always intended to read, even putting books into alphabetical order.

You can be creative with your cooking. Some ingredients may be unavailable but this is a good chance to try some new techniques or be inventive with what you have got. My son told me that he had made pizzas with naan bread, and it worked very well!

So what have I been doing with the extra time at home?

In the photo you can see five large bin bags full of shredded paper. We used to have the cheapest of shredders, but it was very temperamental and kept breaking down. So we decided to upgrade to a slightly larger one and are very pleased that we did. The shredder now sits on a chair in the living room with a bin bag open beneath it, and we feed it with documents every time we go past.

I was running a committee room for the General Election and there is quite a lot of confidential material that needs to be disposed of. Also, we both have filing cabinets dating from our time as councillors – but we stood down in 2010 and there is very little that we need to keep now. We have been going through and sorting the confidential stuff from the papers that can go into recycling. I imagine there will be quite a queue at the tip when all this is over.

Then my other half thought it might be a good idea to get a jigsaw on the go. So I climbed onto a chair to get to that top cupboard in the spare bedroom where I thought they were. What I found was not only half a dozen jigsaws but probably every board game ever produced. Down they came and I dusted them and sorted them into three piles – ones we might actually play again (not many), ones in good condition to give away to the grandchildren or the charity shop (a couple), and the rest, which I have been deconstructing and putting out for recycling or for the tip. I’m pretty shocked at how tacky so many of those expensive games were. For the price of several good books you got a board, some written instructions plus some bits of coloured plastic.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

