Ed Davey asks for more help for self-employed people during Coronavirus pandemic

By | Tue 24th March 2020 - 3:38 pm

The Chancellor has announced unprecedented levels of support for British business in the last few days. However, one group of people are not getting what they need to survive.

Self-employed people have been told that they can claim for Universal Credit at the rate of SSP, which would give them a derisory £94 per week.

Today Ed Davey called on Rishi Sunak to do much more to give our self-employed friends and neighbours, the people who clean our homes, cut our hair, walk our dogs and do so much to make our lives easier.

An article on the Lib Dem website sets out the practical help we want to see:

The Liberal Democrats have put down amendments to the Government’s coronavirus legislation to support the self-employed. They are:

INCREASING THE WEEKLY RATE OF STATUTORY SICK PAY FROM £94.25 TO £220
GUARANTEEING 80% OF SELF-EMPLOYED INDIVIDUALS’ EARNINGS, UP TO £35,000

By subsidising salaries for workers, guaranteeing incomes for the self-employed and boosting sick pay we can ensure that we are not only protecting our economy, but our society. That is why we are also urging the Chancellor to back a Citizen’s Income, and quickly, to ensure those most in need have financial security.

Leaving self-employed people with no reliable safety net is unacceptable.

While assisting the self-employed does create more challenges than with PAYE employees, the Government must surely err on the side of caution and get help out to people, rather than find reasons and excuses for doing nothing, or too little.

There are clear gaps in what the Chancellor has announced and the Liberal Democrats will continue to push for these measures to be taken forward so that no-one gets forgotten as this crisis continues.

  • David Becket 24th Mar '20 - 4:07pm

    That is brilliant, but who is going to read it.

    We have no platform. My suggestion:

    Replace the useless web site with a simple one called Liberal Views.

    Statements like this are repeated without the dancing around seen in the current site.

    Provide Keywords and a search engine.

    With a series of common sense relevant articles the site will attract attention.

