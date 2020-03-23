Lib Dem reaction to Boris Johnson’s speech

Lib Dems have been reacting to the Boris Johnson speech earlier this evening, in which he imposed a strict lockdown.

Ed Davey,our acting co-leader said:

We must do all we can to stop the spread, and I urge people to play their part by following these measures, and not risk their own or others health by ignoring them.

Many people will be anxious about the steps the govt has taken, but it is the right decision to restrict our normal way of life to tackle this crisis.

I’m greatly relieved to see this. There are legitimate questions as to whether this step should have been taken sooner and how well the advice of experts is being communicated with the public.

@LibDems will continue to do all we can to support the most vulnerable in our communities & work to secure more support for self-employed, charities & others who still need more help from government.