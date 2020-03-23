The Voice

Lib Dem reaction to Boris Johnson’s speech

By | Mon 23rd March 2020 - 10:12 pm

Lib Dems have been reacting to the Boris Johnson speech earlier this evening, in which he imposed a strict lockdown.

Ed Davey,our acting co-leader said:

We must do all we can to stop the spread, and I urge people to play their part by following these measures, and not risk their own or others health by ignoring them.

Many people will be anxious about the steps the govt has taken, but it is the right decision to restrict our normal way of life to tackle this crisis.

I’m greatly relieved to see this. There are legitimate questions as to whether this step should have been taken sooner and how well the advice of experts is being communicated with the public.

@LibDems will continue to do all we can to support the most vulnerable in our communities & work to secure more support for self-employed, charities & others who still need more help from government.

Layla Moran commented:

Never thought I’d welcome societal lockdown, but I do. We must follow the science and lessons from other countries. Everyone has a vital part to play to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect both the vulnerable and our NHS.

The Government must now communicate this far and wide and begin a major public awareness campaign to ensure the lockdown is abided by. For businesses. For families. For our communities.

Former party leader Tim Farron,himself self-isolating, said:

Boris Johnson got that absolutely right. Colossal inconvenience for 3 weeks in return for saving hundreds of thousands of lives. It’s the right choice and we all need to comply.

Party President and acting co-leader of the party, Mark Pack said:

It’s never been so easy to be a life-saving hero. Slouch on the sofa, break out a DVD box set and you’ll literally be saving the lives of others.

And thank you of course to those many in the NHS and other services who are being life-saving heroes in rather more trying circumstances.

3 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 23rd Mar '20 - 10:34pm

    Correct from the PM. Excellent reaction from Liberal Democrats.

    We are all in this separately and together, unique situation though it is and very odd!

  • Rodney Watts 23rd Mar '20 - 11:24pm

    @ David Evans You are right to remind us of the fact that there are trade offs. As someone who has contributed to the health sphere, and also had a keen involvement with youth activities I am sad to be told the above possibilities. Quite a number of us have also recently signed a petition regarding the self-employed, and trust that indeed provision will be made.

    I have to say though that I fully support the measures now introduced. Indeed I self isolated before it was official policy; partly because of being at risk myself, but mainly because my wife’s immune system is currently compromised. Just today I again had to remind someone to keep their distance in a queue, but it is heartening to notice the consideration shown by most.

